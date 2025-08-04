Jenny Mak on Her First Week at jnr: Independence Feels Like a Breath of Fresh Air

Starting a new role always comes with a mix of nerves and excitement, but stepping into the ECD role at jnr. has been nothing short of energising. There’s something incredibly refreshing about being in a place where agility and creativity aren’t just things we talk about, they’re part of how things actually get done.

Even in week one, the difference is clear. Decisions happen fast. There’s less time spent circling problems, and more time spent solving them. It’s been a reminder that when you strip away some of the layers, the work gets better and more fun.

One of the first things that really struck me was the speed at which the team moves, and I don’t mean speed for speed’s sake. I mean the kind of momentum that comes when smart people are trusted to get on with it.

There’s a roll-up-your-sleeves culture here. People take ownership. They jump in. There’s no waiting around for approvals from people buried in back-to-back meetings. That kind of agility doesn’t just save time, it builds confidence.

It also shifts how we work with clients. I’ve already seen the difference that kind of energy brings to a relationship. There's a spirit of collaboration that comes from working closely, quickly, and with less of the noise in between. The conversations feel more real, and the ideas get stronger because of it.

I also love that we don’t have to ask permission to try something new. If it makes sense for the brief, the brand or the moment, we just give it a go. That doesn’t mean there’s no rigour. It just means experimentation isn’t blocked by process. We’ve got the space to test things, play with ideas and use whatever tools make sense.

Personally, I’ve found it invigorating. It’s early days, but the difference in how I’m spending my time has been striking. There’s less talking about the work and more actually doing it.

I’ve joined in an absolute purple-patch, but I’ve already had time to get into the guts of ideas, play around, help shape things, and be more involved in the making again. It’s the stuff that made most of us fall in love with the industry in the first place.

And let’s be honest, the team’s energy helps too. There’s a real hunger here, not just to do the work, but to make it great. There’s also fun in it. You can feel that spark when people are enjoying what they do, and I think that’s what clients pick up on as well. It’s infectious in the best possible way.

It’s only been a week, but I’ve already seen how much can happen when you keep things lean, move fast, and empower people to do their best work. That’s the beauty of independence: there’s no need to retrofit a structure or make a case for autonomy, it’s built in. In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve already seen it in action; smart thinking, shared momentum and work that gets out the door.

So, here’s to the first week in the seat: a fresh start, a new surge of energy, and a team that’s made jumping in feel like the easiest decision in the world.

LBB revealed Jenny was joining jnr. in June​