Jetstar’s 21st Birthday Campaign Celebrates Die-Hard Fans With a Knightly Quest

02/06/2025
Thinkerbell’s latest stunt for Jetstar blends Arthurian legend with Aussie humour, proving even a low-cost carrier can reward its fans with high-energy theatrics

To mark its 21st birthday, Jetstar has summoned forth a most noble celebration, one steeped in medieval tradition and bold Aussie spirit. For in the days of yore, turning 21 signified readiness for knighthood.


Enter 'Knights of the Skies', a modern-day quest where Jetstar anointed a selection of steadfast travellers.

The festivities culminated in a grand Live Action Role Play (LARP) event, where hundreds of sword-swinging, chainmail-clad, cardboard-helmet-donning wannabe warriors gathered. Their noble aim? Embark on a raucous, real-life quest and unearth who would be dubbed Jetstar’s true Knights of the Skies in order to win $50,000 worth of flights for the airline's 21st birthday.


Anna Craven, head earned thinker at Thinkerbell, said, “'Knights of the Skies' is but the latest scroll in a long tale of curious-shaped activations we’ve dreamt up for Jetstar’s loyal and ever-growing fanbase. It’s a testament to how far Jetstar’s most devoted fans will go for their beloved airline.”

