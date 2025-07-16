James Wright Promoted To Havas Group CEO ANZ, Will Replace Virginia Hyland With “Best Talent in Market”

James Wright has been promoted to Havas Group CEO ANZ, expanding his remit and adding to his existing titles of global CEO for Havas Red and global chair of the Havas PR Network. His appointment is effective immediately.

The move brings Havas’ media network within his remit, and follows Virginia Hyland formally stepping down as CEO of Havas Media Network ANZ, following the completion of the buy-out period of her independent agency, Hyland Media. Havas acquired the indie shop in 2020.

The business will replace Virginia, with her successor to report into James. He told LBB he is “looking for the best talent in the market.”

“Culture fit is a huge part of what we look for at Havas, we're still very much a family orientated group – we’re majority owned by a family,” he said.

“We’re looking for very entrepreneurial people, strong business leadership, proven track record of developing and growing business and a transformative mindset as well. In terms of how things are going to develop, a good understanding of that – not just right now, but how that's going to transform in the next two to five years. I think that's super important.”

He returned to Australia in 2023 after four and a half years as global chair of the Havas PR Network in New York. James said he was “very fortunate” the company allowed him to continue running global operations from Australia.

“Australia, for Havas, is a place that we want to continue to invest in. It's a place where we can do world class work with world class talent, and it's a great base to be able to showcase our creative media, health, and PR capabilities with world class agencies in a world class market.”

In December, Havas split off from its former parent company Vivendi, becoming a publicly traded business. Accordingly, the business has “some significant ambitions” across the group.

“We relisted Havas at the end of last year, and with that there's some significant growth and investment plans with Havas. Australia is a market that we've had great success with, it's a market that has generally strong economic and social stability, which isn't necessarily always the case in other markets at the moment.

“Even in the short time I've been back and Havas has been an indie, we've done three or four deals in the last few years – one of which I was helping support and develop whilst I was still in New York, knowing that I was going to return to Australia.”

In 2022, Havas acquired health communications agency Bastion Brands. In 2023, the network acquired lobbying business Australian Public Affairs, and integrated it into H/Advisors, just a few months after James returned to the market. Simultaneous to his appointment, Gayle While joined as Havas Host CEO. A year later, Havas bought media indie Hotglue.

There are other deals “in the pipeline” of course, with Havas “always looking at the market and assessing who's out there and where we can develop, particularly as our industry continues to evolve at pace.

“We will continue to develop the agencies that we have, and we've got some fantastic agencies here that are really at the very top of the tree, in terms of the best accounts and doing the best work. But, equally, we can't stand still. We have to keep moving forward.”

He added as part of his process replacing Virginia, he will focus on nurturing existing talent within the business.

“We've also got some fantastic talent in the building, particularly for the media network. We’ll also be finding opportunities for them to grow and develop their career here too,” he said.

“We're going through an evaluation of the structure to find career opportunities and the right pathways for our talent that exists already in the media network.”

The exec laughed he will find a “way of making it work” now his jobs include acting as group CEO while still leading Havas Red and the Havas PR Network.

“In any one week or any one month, it can be different, depending on where I'm required and where I'm supposed to focus my energy. I've got some fantastic leadership, both locally and globally, to support me with that, and they help manage my time as well in terms of where I need to be – whether it's with clients, with other stakeholders, or with the business.”