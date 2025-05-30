HAVAS Red Turns Purpose Into Impact For National Volunteer Week

This year’s National Volunteer Week (19–25 May 2025) carried a theme close to HAVAS Red's heart: “Connecting Communities.” It’s a powerful reminder that meaningful change starts when individuals realise the difference they can make by listening, taking action and uniting for a cause greater than themselves.

In that spirit, HAVAS Red proudly offers two paid volunteer days to every team member annually. It’s a small but significant gesture in giving our people the time and space to contribute to the communities they care about. Volunteering doesn’t just make a difference for others — it’s strongly linked to improved wellbeing (including reduced stress and greater life satisfaction), stronger social connection, and a deeper sense of purpose. It reminds us that every action, no matter how small, can ripple outward and contribute to something far bigger.

Few partnerships have brought this idea to life as powerfully as our ongoing work with Rio’s Legacy, a charity raising awareness and funds for children’s hospices in Australia. It was through a previous work connection that we met Ryan and Karen Fowler, founders of Rio’s Legacy, which was created in honour of their son. From the moment we connected, we were moved by its mission: to provide compassionate, end-of-life care for terminally ill children and support for their families during unimaginable times.

Across our low and bono work, through strategic communications, media outreach, and advocacy support, we’ve had the absolute privilege of helping Rio’s Legacy amplify its voice and deepen its impact. And recently, that impact reached a historic milestone. Extending from the connections we initiated, and awareness generated through our work together - the NSW Government has committed to supporting the construction of Australia’s fourth children’s hospice, and only the second in NSW.

When we connect our professional capabilities with purpose-led organisations, the results go far beyond business – it fundamentally changes lives.

Celebrating National Volunteer Week, everyone at HAVAS Red - and across the broader agency community – is encouraged to take a step and give back. The broader PR agency industry is a generous industry, and many agencies contribute to and drive incredible outcomes for their lowbono partners. Elevating Volunteers Week is a way of reminding us to collectively make time for what is genuinely worthwhile; there’s no better outcome than knowing our storytelling has impacted positively and made a difference.

Whether it’s volunteering time, sharing skills, or simply raising awareness, these acts of connection are what builds stronger, more compassionate communities. Let’s continue to turn intention into action — and together, and as an industry, keep connecting communities where it matters most.

