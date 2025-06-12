Innovation Thrives When People Are “Psychologically Safe, Creatively Stretched”: Kickstarter CMO Courtney Brown Warren

Great brand experiences begin with creativity, but must be anchored in strategic intent, says Kickstarter CMO Courtney Brown Warren.

Having led brands in diverse categories, including tech, media, and luxury, she tells LBB strategic intent should be grounded in context, diverse thinking, and clarity over consensus.

“Innovation thrives in environments where people feel psychologically safe and creatively stretched. That means giving teams room to experiment, fail fast, and iterate, while also holding a strong vision and clear KPIs.

“My approach is to encourage risk-taking, build feedback loops, and reward bold thinking because that’s where innovation lives.”

The recent explosion in AI technology will “absolutely” impact the category, but Courtney says the Innovation jury room has to ask itself whether bold brand ideas, technical advancement, or outcomes should define the category.

“There’s a tension between tech-driven innovation and human-first design. Are we rewarding new ideas, or new outcomes?

“I expect to see work that uses AI as a collaborator, augmenting storytelling, personalisation, or access. But I’ll also be looking closely at intention. Is AI being used to deepen experience, or to shortcut effort? Purpose-driven innovation still matters. While AI will be everywhere, the best work will be grounded in human insight and aligned with values, not just tools.”

For Courtney, innovation and strategy should be disruptive. Asking better questions, like ‘what if’ and ‘why not’, forces strategists to prioritise agility, experimentation, and consumers.

“At Kickstarter, that means using creator insight to shape GTM [go-to-market] strategy, adapting fast to platform trends, and never losing sight of the core value we offer,” she says.

As a leader and mentor, Courtney encourages asking the hard questions “in service of better outcomes” and investing in mentorship to “nurture potential”.

“Agility comes from trust, clarity, and a shared belief in the ‘why,’” she says.

“Context is everything. What works in luxury may not land in tech, and vice versa. You have to respect the cultural and industry context while leading with clarity.

“Especially in global teams, clear direction and purpose allow people to move fast, stay aligned, and take ownership.

“Diverse thinking fuels creativity. The best ideas come from varied voices, so I foster environments where everyone feels empowered to speak up.”

Stories, Courtney adds, aren’t just entertainment, but a “bridge between people and possibility”.

“I see every campaign on our platform as a story waiting to be told.

“When spotlighting creators, we centre them in our messaging and bring their stories to life with authenticity. That extends to all of the work I oversee. Whether it’s through editorial, social, or brand partnerships, I use storytelling to spark belief in what’s possible.

“At purpose-driven companies, it’s not just about making something beautiful, it’s about making something that moves people and moves the business forward.

“I often ask: Does this idea deepen trust with our community? Does it deliver measurable value to the business? The most impactful campaigns combine storytelling with data-driven goals like retention, product adoption, and brand equity growth. That’s where the balance lives: in ideas that resonate emotionally and perform commercially.”

