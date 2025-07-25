senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Andrew Howie Exits Taco Bell, Launches Gallant Creative Advisory: "More Sniper Than Swiss Army Knife"

25/07/2025
104
Share
The ex-Amazon, Westpac, and MLA marketer says his business will act as a "creative excellence partner" for brands, reports LBB's Brittney Rigby

Chief marketing officer Andrew Howie has left Taco Bell Australia as CMO and set up Gallant Creative Advisory, which he promises will be "more sniper than Swiss Army Knife."

He told LBB the idea to "make advertising more interesting" started over a dinner with the UK-based chief customer officer of ad testing business System1.

"I was sat next to Jon Evans at dinner earlier in the year after he had delivered a hugely thought provoking presentation on the extraordinary cost of dull," he said.

"At first I was a bit frustrated. Then it shifted to inspired. It reignited my deep love of creative led effectiveness that I had been missing. It was at that moment I decided I wanted to help Australian companies supercharge brand love and smash growth targets."

The answer to more effective advertising is more interesting advertising, he argued, because it "needs less paid media to achieve its goals. More interesting advertising is more effective."

Gallant will help marketing teams write more interesting briefs and deliver more engaging briefings, identify the best creative ideas, and execute the most effective campaigns, he explained.

It won't act as "just another marketing consultancy," but instead "as a fractional creative excellence partner for your existing team."

"Backed by Grand and Gold Effie winning experience as well as Cannes, D&AD and One Show creative recognition, we know that creative excellence is the single biggest ROI multiplier within your control.

"Together we will supercharge brand love and smash your growth targets. Gallant by name and gallant by nature. After all, fortune favours the brave."

Andrew left his role at Taco Bell in April; the same month the business' Australian operator announced its plans to close or sell off its national network of stores. Collins Foods, which also runs hundreds of local KFC operations, told investors it would exit the Taco Bell business over the next 12 months, and is attempting to find a buyer.

In March, the brand launched its 'Encore Hours' initiative to reward music fans in Australia, and late last year brought its global 'Feed the Beat' program to the local market, backing local bands.

'Feed the Beat' launched in 2006 in the US, leading the quick service restaurant chain to back 2,000 artists, including the likes of Halsey and Imagine Dragons.

In addition to his three years as Taco Bell CMO, Andrew has been a marketer at Amazon, Westpac, and Meat and Livestock Australia. He launched his own men's swimwear brand, Lollie Bags, in 2012, which he ran for four years as he transitioned from agency to client side; he started out in account management at agencies including Host, Clemenger BBDO, and Publicis Mojo.

--

See also: The Best Gifts CMOs Have Ever Received

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
The Monthly Cut 003 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
18/07/2025
Find. Buy. Own.
Aussie
14/07/2025
Flip
Polaroid
10/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1