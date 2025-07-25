Andrew Howie Exits Taco Bell, Launches Gallant Creative Advisory: "More Sniper Than Swiss Army Knife"

Chief marketing officer Andrew Howie has left Taco Bell Australia as CMO and set up Gallant Creative Advisory, which he promises will be "more sniper than Swiss Army Knife."

He told LBB the idea to "make advertising more interesting" started over a dinner with the UK-based chief customer officer of ad testing business System1.

"I was sat next to Jon Evans at dinner earlier in the year after he had delivered a hugely thought provoking presentation on the extraordinary cost of dull," he said.

"At first I was a bit frustrated. Then it shifted to inspired. It reignited my deep love of creative led effectiveness that I had been missing. It was at that moment I decided I wanted to help Australian companies supercharge brand love and smash growth targets."

The answer to more effective advertising is more interesting advertising, he argued, because it "needs less paid media to achieve its goals. More interesting advertising is more effective."

Gallant will help marketing teams write more interesting briefs and deliver more engaging briefings, identify the best creative ideas, and execute the most effective campaigns, he explained.

It won't act as "just another marketing consultancy," but instead "as a fractional creative excellence partner for your existing team."

"Backed by Grand and Gold Effie winning experience as well as Cannes, D&AD and One Show creative recognition, we know that creative excellence is the single biggest ROI multiplier within your control.

"Together we will supercharge brand love and smash your growth targets. Gallant by name and gallant by nature. After all, fortune favours the brave."

Andrew left his role at Taco Bell in April; the same month the business' Australian operator announced its plans to close or sell off its national network of stores. Collins Foods, which also runs hundreds of local KFC operations, told investors it would exit the Taco Bell business over the next 12 months, and is attempting to find a buyer.

In March, the brand launched its 'Encore Hours' initiative to reward music fans in Australia, and late last year brought its global 'Feed the Beat' program to the local market, backing local bands.

'Feed the Beat' launched in 2006 in the US, leading the quick service restaurant chain to back 2,000 artists, including the likes of Halsey and Imagine Dragons.

In addition to his three years as Taco Bell CMO, Andrew has been a marketer at Amazon, Westpac, and Meat and Livestock Australia. He launched his own men's swimwear brand, Lollie Bags, in 2012, which he ran for four years as he transitioned from agency to client side; he started out in account management at agencies including Host, Clemenger BBDO, and Publicis Mojo.

