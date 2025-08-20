iProspect Names Maureen Doris Cheung Head of SEO

iProspect, a dentsu company, has promoted client partner Maureen Doris Cheung to head of SEO. In her new role, Maureen will lead the agency’s search engine optimisation practice, a critical capability as AI continues to reshape the digital landscape.



Maureen has over 13 years' experience in SEO and has been with iProspect for nearly five years, originally joining as SEO director before being promoted to client partner in May 2021.



Marcelle Hoyek, iProspect national managing director, said, “Maureen is deeply embedded in the evolving world of SEO and passionate about how it can drive performance for our clients. She is an exceptional leader who fosters a culture of excellence and collaboration. Her appointment reflects our commitment to craft and innovation. We have such a depth of talent within this business and are thrilled to be able to promote from within for this critical role.”



Maureen said, “I’m thrilled to step in to this role at such a pivotal moment in search. The future of SEO is multichannel and I’m excited to continue building our SEO offering to incorporate AI, Marketplaces, Social Search and more to ensure our clients appear organically at every point in the journey no matter where their customers are searching.”



Maureen has played a pivotal role in shaping iProspect’s SEO offering and is passionate about the blending of technical excellence with customer centric content to build organic visibility and brand salience online.



She joins iProspect’s team of craft specialists, rounding out a leadership group that includes chief strategy officer Nick Kavanagh; head of investment Nicola Barnes; and, head of digital Bonnie Dodemaide.



The promotion follows a strong first half of 2025 for iProspect, which was recognised for the second consecutive year in the AFR Best Places to Work program, ranking 8thin the media and marketing category. This recognition builds on the agency’s Gold win for Workplace Culture at the Campaign Agency Awards in late 2024.



The agency also had strong momentum in new business this year, recently winning BOUNCE Inc.



Globally, iPropsect now ranks #12 in the 2025 RECMA Diagnostics Report, boasting the largest three-year gain in quali-share among ranked agencies – underscoring its commitment to delivering total customer experience for future-ready brands

iProspect works with clients including Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, Ferrero, and Kering.

