Dentsu Wins Integrated Media Mandate for BMW Group

​Dentsu has significantly expanded its longstanding partnership with BMW Group, securing the integrated media business for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad across 23 markets in Europe . The new contract is set to begin on 1 January 2026.

Led by iProspect, dentsu’s end-to-end, digital-first media agency—the appointment builds on the foundation of dentsu’s existing successful partnership with BMW Group in Europe and iProspect’s strengths in digital, data, Gen AI, tech, content, and experience It reflects BMW Group’s confidence in dentsu’s ability to deliver intelligent, data-powered experiences through a single, connected network that combines global consistency with local-market precision.

Under this new mandate, dentsu will deliver full-funnel media planning and buying across all channels, as well as data and technology consultancy across all three BMW Group brands. The engagement also includes support for the launch of Neue Klasse, BMW’s next-generation EV platform

At the core of the delivery model is dentsu’s European Media Hub, streamlining operations across borders while empowering local teams with the agility and cultural insight needed for effective execution. The hub exemplifies the Media++ mindset in action: integrated, intelligent, and innovation-led. The BMW Group tailored governance model, known as 'Networked Intelligence', highlights iProspects ability to build and deliver custom solutions focused on real business outcomes, enabling scalable progress and future-ready strategies across Europe.

Amanda Morrissey, global president, iProspect, said, “This win reflects iProspect’s strength at the intersection of media, data, and technology. We are thrilled to partner with BMW Group in this next phase of transformation, bringing together performance, brand experience, and intelligent use of data to fuel growth across BMW, MINI, and Motorrad.”

Karin Zimmermann, global executive sponsor for BMW, EMEA chief business officer and BX practice president, dentsu, added, “This is a standout example of how our integrated model, built on radical collaboration and a future-ready mindset, delivers meaningful business outcomes for our clients. BMW Group is one of the world’s most respected and progressive brands, and we’re proud to deepen our partnership across the region, scaling innovation through our integrated approach.”

“I am personally very excited to have dentsu as our new media agency partner. Together we are entering a new chapter for a communication truly focused on the European customer,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president marketing BMW Europe, and added, “Our goal to act in a highly data-driven and targeted multi-channel and multiple market planning approach elevated via state-of-the-art AI tools to increase efficiency and impact has been reached – the execution will accelerate marketing Return on Investment for our markets even further. BMW Marketing Europe is excited to be launching our Neue Klasse in this new constellation.”

This win reinforces dentsu’s commitment to client growth through strategic integration and scaled innovation. It stands as a global example of how brands can unlock continuous value, powered by GenAI, data, and purpose-built media solutions designed to drive business impact.

