Andrew Peller Limited Appoints VaynerMedia Canada Social Creative and Production Agency of Record

Following a competitive review, Andrew Peller Limited (APL) has named VaynerMedia Canada its social creative and production agency of record. The appointment marks a significant step in the organisation’s ambition to modernise how it shows up in culture and build deeper consumer relevance across its expansive portfolio.

VaynerMedia was selected for its deep social expertise and its unique, purpose-built handle strategy model - designed to unlock brand potential at the platform level. The agency will develop a social-first engine to drive relevance, consideration, and long-term equity for the APL portfolio within the wine and spirits categories.

“We were looking for a partner who truly understands how to build brands in today’s attention economy,” said Patrick O Brien, president and chief commercial officer at APL. “VaynerMedia’s social-first approach and handle-level thinking stood out from the start. We’re excited to work together to bring fresh energy to our portfolio and connect with the next generation of wine lovers in more meaningful ways.”

“Andrew Peller is a storied brand with an incredible portfolio - and we’re honored to help usher in its next chapter,” said Jessey Finizio, country manager VaynerMedia Canada. “Our model is built for today’s consumer, and together we’re creating a social-first engine that’s rooted in cultural relevance, brand storytelling, and real business impact.

The first work to debut under this new partnership launches on @sipthenorth, a fresh digital destination curating the ultimate guide to modern drink culture. Kicking things off is a fiery new campaign for Spicy Sauvy - a zero-sugar jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc that’s quickly becoming summer’s most talked-about pour. With the tagline “A little spice never hurt the soul (or the wine),” the social ad positions Spicy Sauvy as the bold new hero of seasonal sipping. Expect weekly drops of fresh creative as the handle continues to evolve.

