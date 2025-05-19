Allianz Takes To The Skies To Launch New Brand Platform With H+Co, Michael Gracey, and Avril Lavigne

Allianz Australia has unveiled its new brand positioning, centered around ’Care You Can Count On’. This brand promise expresses Allianz’s unwavering commitment to providing Australians with clarity, confidence and care throughout the insurance journey.

Developed in collaboration with creative partner Howatson+Company, the new brand promise and accompanying multi-channel marketing campaign is aimed at capturing the feeling that comes from an insurer that acts with confidence and care at every stage.



Launching with a hero TVC directed by Finch’s Michael Gracey (known for award-winning movies like 'Better Man' and 'The Greatest Showman') and set to Avril Lavigne’s 'I’m With You', the story follows a mother finch on a stormy quest to protect her egg — a metaphor for the storms and uncertainties in life. Just as you think the finch can’t go on any longer, a soaring eagle glides in to support it, guiding her to her new home safely. It’s a cinematic embodiment of Allianz’s unique culture of care.

The TVC was shot in Australia and brought to life with world-class CGI from visual effects studio ALT VFX. It is supported by creative executions across cinema, YouTube, outdoor, digital and social. Media planning and buying was handled by Allianz’s media partner, Wavemaker.

"'The Flight of the Finch' is a bold new direction in how we communicate the essence of Allianz” says Laura Halbert, general manager, customer strategy and marketing. "It moves beyond product attributes to celebrate the emotional reassurance and confidence you feel when you have genuine care you can count on."

Care you can count on’ is brought to life in a number of ways including customer interactions, partnerships, community engagement, advocacy and education initiatives. For example, the recently launched Allianz Blue Eagle initiative which was designed through gaining insights from customers around how home care was important to them. The initiative aims to provide homeowners with the knowledge and tools they need to take important steps in maintaining their homes.

Gavin Chimes, chief creative officer, said, “Care isn’t some slogan on a wall at Allianz. It’s baked into the company and informs everything they do. So, we didn’t just want to talk about care, we wanted people to feel it. With a bit of guts, magic and Avril Lavigne, we used storytelling to lift the brand into fresh space in the insurance category. Proudly helping Allianz shape a brand platform that feels as distinctive as the way they do business.”

