How Sleepzone Took ‘Sleeping on the Job’ to a New Level





A nap, a kip, a rest, a snooze – there are so many ways to characterise having a midday shut-eye. But the reason behind them tends to be the same: a poor night's sleep. The epidemic of less than eight hours of rest seems to be plaguing politicians around the world as they fall asleep on the job, literally. That's where Jordanian sleep product company Sleepzone's latest campaign with Adpro Communications comes in, encouraging people to rest better.





With immunity, weight management, mental health, mood and decision-making all impacted by a bad night of snoozing, it was important for the brand to showcase exactly why people need to invest in better sleep solutions. As the Adpro team came into the process and helped solidify this concept, it was found that many politicians have a peaceful slumber while parliament is in session, making ‘sleeping on the job’ a more common phenomenon than we might have thought. With this in mind, the play-on-words - ‘The P(illow)tics Series’ came to life.





Giving LBB’s Nisna Mahtani an insight into the campaign video that solidified the message, as well as the humorous images which followed, are Adpro Communications Group’s head of strategic planning Rizek Jildeh, creative director Hatem Soliman and senior art director Mohammad Al Nazer.



