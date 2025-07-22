Royal Jordanian Airlines' Response to CEO Memes Takes Off

When the Astronomer CEO scandal broke and the internet caught fire with memes, Royal Jordanian Airlines didn’t just join the conversation. It owned it.

In collaboration with creative agency Adpro&, the airline turned a global controversy into a standout creative moment.

The idea was simple. Astronomer was suddenly looking for a new CEO. So Royal Jordanian decided to help. But instead of adding another meme to the pile, it offered something more useful — a super sale fare from Amman to the United States for anyone interested in applying for the job.

The post read:

“There’s a CEO vacancy in the USA. Fly to Apply. Amman – New York starting at JD499.”

And it closed with a cheeky final line:

“Our Wings... Your Cold Play.”

“This was one of those opportunities that was just too obvious to ignore. It was right there, we had to jump on it. Creatively, it needed to feel raw and real. Nothing overly polished. The goal was to strike the perfect balance between a meme and a branded piece of content,” said Mohammad Al-Nazer, senior art director, Adpro& Group.

With zero production budget and zero media spend, the post took off. In less than 24 hours, it reached over 700,000 people organically, generated 7,500 shares across platforms, and became the brand’s highest-performing organic post in more than five years.

The audience reaction was instant and overwhelmingly positive.

“Whoever runs the marketing team in RJ needs a raise.”

“You beat Ryanair this time with the creativity. Well played.”

“Whoever is behind this — genius. Deserves a medal.”

“Not gonna lie, RJ’s marketing game is strong.”

“What an ad. Best marketing shot I’ve ever seen.”

The post quickly gained traction beyond the general public. It was picked up and shared by prominent public figures, influencers, and media personalities, amplifying its reach even further and reinforcing its viral status.

“The simplicity of the idea, the execution, and the impact it generated all prove that scale and reach don’t always require a budget. With the right social listening and cultural awareness, a timely, well-placed idea can drive massive share of voice — even with minimal, or in this case, zero spend,” said Rizek Jildeh, head of strategy, Adpro& Group.

With 96% positive sentiment across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Royal Jordanian was praised for its speed, wit, and cultural relevance.

“This moment shows how important agility is in today’s digital landscape. When a brand can respond quickly, with the right tone and cultural awareness, it becomes part of the conversation rather than just observing it. We’re proud of how the team turned a trending moment into a smart, relevant piece of content that resonated across the region,” said Karim Makhlouf, chief marketing officer, Royal Jordanian Airlines.

