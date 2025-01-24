Snores Turn Into Discount Coupons as Sleepzone Launches Loudest Promotion of the Year

You may just start to wish your spouse snored even louder. In what may be the most apt example of converting something historically displeasing into a delight for many, Sleepzone has launched thesnoremeter.com, a digital platform that transforms the sound of snores into discount coupons for a promotion. The louder the decibel value of the snore, the larger the discount.

Snoring is more than often a symptom of sleeping on the wrong kind of pillow, and that’s where Sleepzone steps in to offer a range of fluffy, comfortable pillows to help you sleep better. Targeting those who have been driven to the edge of lunacy due to the thunderous night-time concerts emitted by their sleeping spouses, Sleepzone offers the best possible remedy: a more comfortable pillow.

Launched through film and radio, the campaign – put together by Adpro&, IMPACT BBDO and Impact Proximity — invites people to record a 15-second clip of their partner’s snores while they doze. An in-built algorithm then translates the decibel level, the pitch of the voice, and the general annoyance level into a tailored discount percentage, ready to be claimed by the customer.

“At SleepZone, we believe sleep isn’t just a luxury—it’s a cornerstone of health and happiness,” said Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager at SleepZone. “With this campaign, we’ve taken a common challenge and turned it into an opportunity for people to improve their sleep and relationships while having a little fun along the way.”

Ali Rez, regional chief creative officer at IMPACT BBDO, said, “A successful sales promotion is one which a consumer can tap into even while they’re dozing. The campaign is a good argument for the word to be spelt $leep.”

Since its launch, hundreds of recordings have been made of an incredible library of snores, ranging from the somewhat harmonious to the downright frightful - some have even recorded their pets snoring – and all have been turned into discounts for pillows. The campaign has increased foot traffic significantly to Sleepzone locations