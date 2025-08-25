How This Hungarian Statue Became True Symbol of Male Emotions

​News spread rapidly through Hungarian media when, in June 2025, an unknown offender vandalised the Hungarian Association of Mental Health First Aid Telephone Services' sculpture, The Statue of Uncried Tears, in Budapest. The installation, situated on the banks of the Danube, has now been restored—though not in its original form, as the restoration also aimed to reference recent events.



Boys don’t cry

Men are taught to hide their emotions — to stay strong, silent, and stoic. However, emotional suppression can have serious consequences: anxiety, depression, and ultimately even suicide. In Hungary, about 70% of suicides are committed by men.

It’s time to challenge the myth of the emotionally numb man because silence can be deadly. Differences in how strongly emotions are displayed are most apparent in the frequency of crying: according to research, women cry 10-12 times more often than men, as men are more inclined to suppress their tears. This insight formed the foundation of the awareness campaign created by indie agency Mediator for the Hungarian Association of Mental Health First Aid Telephone Services and inspired the public art installation.

The organisation's volunteers handle over 200,000 calls each year, with about 5% involving thoughts of suicide in various forms. While this may seem small at first, it actually totals around 10,000 cases annually. The calls are evenly split between the two genders, but it is evident that men often have struggled with this issue for some time and only contact the helpline after a lengthy period of soul-searching.

A statue in the spotlight

The central element of the campaign is The Statue of Uncried Tears on the banks of the Danube, at the Buda end of the Liberty Bridge, which will remain there until next May. The location was not chosen at random — a familiar symbol of both beauty and tragedy, as the bridge is sadly known as a site of suicides. The life-size statue of a lonely man on the banks of the Danube thus symbolically embodies the visibility and acceptance of male emotions, while the blue colour refers to the abundance of suppressed inner tears that, if they overflow, can engulf anyone, just like the waters of the Danube.

The statue quickly became the talk of the town. It was loved not only by Budapest residents who passed by and took selfies with it since its erection, but also sparked lively debate on social media about the topic it represents.

However, on the night of 17 June, unknown perpetrators vandalised the male figure, removing its head and taking it away. The only silver lining of this unfortunate incident is that the story of the decapitated statue increased media interest and social media attention, with public figures, musicians, and influencers posting about it.

Restored, but ...

The damage to the artwork, which symbolises the visibility and acceptance of male emotions, underscores the importance of discussing how to properly experience and manage emotions before suppressing them leads to serious consequences. As a result, a decision was made to restore the statue, but not exactly to its original form. The sculpture, depicting a sad man sitting by the Danube, was once partly blue, symbolising the hidden tears that, when overflowing, can overwhelm anyone, like the waters of the Danube. In addition to the statue having its severed head restored, a lighter blue colour now covers a large area, spreading across the man's body. With rising water levels, we want to emphasise that the problem might be more severe than initially thought. Suppressed sadness and anger alike can result in negative patterns and reckless behaviour.

A powerful symbol

The story of the lonely man has become a powerful symbol of male emotions in Hungary. The statue has been covered by over 100 media outlets, attracting more than 5 million views and reaching national television, while social media views have exceeded 4 million. More importantly, the mental health first aid organisation recorded a 30% increase in calls, along with higher donor enthusiasm and new partnerships with media outlets and businesses.

Alongside the statue, the campaign included additional educational elements such as insights from psychological experts, influencer content, AR extensions, a microsite, and community events. Public posters were displayed at key locations in Budapest to maximise visibility and visually emphasise the suppression of emotions. These visuals depict both the oppressive atmosphere and the burden of hidden feelings, portrayed by tears that are "stuck inside" – an image also featured in the latest online edition of Lürzer's Archive, which celebrates creative excellence. Developed by Mediator, the campaign has received notable recognition in several domestic creative competitions.