Hovis Returns to TV and Appoints New Agency Roster

25/03/2024
VCCP becomes the lead creative agency for Hovis

Iconic bread and baked goods brand Hovis is set to return to TV screens as part of a new brand campaign launching in late March. The extensive £2m burst will include activity across TV, radio, PR, social and influencers and will re-activate the legendary “As Good Today as it's Always Been” strapline. The new voice for the Hovis ads will be former Doctor Who, celebrated British actor and Emmy Award winner Christopher Ecclestone and its message will be in reminding consumers and shoppers that Hovis has a place at the heart of every home.

To spearhead the campaign, Hovis has appointed a new roster of agencies spanning creative, media, PR and social, following competitive pitch processes. VCCP become the lead creative agency, Medialab will be responsible for media strategy, planning and buying across channels and Clarion Communications is the retained PR agency across consumer, trade and corporate communications. Freak is the lead for digital - encompassing website, SEO and social media.

Adrian Mooney, brand communications lead at Hovis said, “This campaign provides a timely reminder to celebrate the treasured and reassuring role that Hovis plays in many millions of people’s lives. The ad and content highlight the everyday rituals of preparing, making, eating and sharing our well-loved products – and their creation of emotional connections and experiences which we sometimes take for granted. It’s an exciting moment for the brand, and we are delighted to be in partnership with our fantastic new group of agencies to create further great work in the coming years.”

Cliff Hall, CEO, VCCP said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand like Hovis, which is full of heritage and rich history and we look forward to working together to create a compelling campaign.”

Steve Parker, executive director, Medialab, said, “To be working with Hovis, a brand with such strong values and presence is something that we are immensely proud of. This new partnership further fuels our significant agency growth and continues to broaden our FMCG brand portfolio.”

Amanda Meyrick, CEO, Clarion Communications said, “Hovis is a great brand that is both well-known and well- loved, and we are thrilled to be working with the team. We will be developing a raft of creative consumer campaign activations as well as providing strategic communications counsel and trade engagement initiatives that reach key decision makers in the category.”

Stuart Willison, CEO, Freak, said, “Hovis is a beloved, iconic brand at the heart of every home, the silent hero of a million different stories every day. Freak are delighted to collaborate with Hovis, bringing those everyday moments to life, engaging with compelling content and putting smiles on faces.”

