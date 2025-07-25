How Comedy, Toddlers, and Insurance Came Together for Direct Line

In the world of insurance, peace of mind is the promise. But as Direct Line’s latest campaign points out, in the middle of a crisis, what customers really want is action and fast. That tension sparked ‘That’s How It’s Done’, a witty and distinctive new brand platform from VCCP, designed to reignite Direct Line’s position as a category leader.

Drawing on cinematic fantasy sequences, child-led comic performances, and a fresh take on what effortless service feels like, the campaign delivers something rare in insurance marketing: an ad that’s not just memorable, but entertaining enough to stick with people long before they need to make a claim.

LBB caught up with Lucy Brooksbank, marketing chapter area lead at Direct Line, and Ben McCarthy, associate creative director at VCCP, to find out how the campaign came together and why toddlers and comedy might just be the secret to staying top of mind.









LBB> What was the original brief from Direct Line, and how did you choose to interpret it creatively?

Lucy> The brief to VCCP was to help Direct Line regain its status as a market leader. With a strong brand legacy, this was not about reinvention – it was about building in our existing brand equity in a distinctive way to cut through in a competitive market.







LBB> What was the core insight that unlocked the idea of ‘That’s How It’s Done’?



Lucy> Insurance is an industry founded on peace of mind. But in a crisis, people do not actually want to be told to be peaceful, they want action from their insurer. Quick, efficient, no-fuss help. That’s where Direct Line stood out: not just promising peace of mind but going the extra mile to solve problems. Fast. This is how we got to showing ‘That’s How It’s Done’.





LBB> Why did comedy feel like the right angle for this message?

Lucy> Staying top of mind in a competitive insurance market can sometimes be challenging. The problem is most people do not want to think about insurance until they need to make a claim. So, we needed to build a platform that captured their attention outside of the usual times they need Direct Line most. Entertaining beyond the buying moment and speaking to consumers meaningfully about quality insurance. A platform humorous enough to be memorable, and relevant when it counts.











LBB> The campaign hinges on imaginative daydream sequences – how did you approach writing and structuring these moments to feel both surprising and relatable?



Lucy> The sequences we created were to showcase how an insurance experience handled perfectly by Direct Line, can be compared to an everyday situation. Highlighting how great it feels when something in life goes exactly right. That whole euphoric feeling of that mic drop moment.







LBB> And how was it working with the children on set – especially given the importance of their delivery of the punchlines?



Lucy> They say the two things you are not supposed to work with are children or animals and we did both. Working with all the toddlers on set was brilliant. In fact, we would even go as far to say they were the stars of the show. The toddler you see in the final advert was a one-take wonder, with little to no direction needed. Absolutely smashed the TV moment.







LBB> Tell us about the casting process for the children – what specific qualities were you looking for to make these performances land with charm and comic timing?



Ben> What we were really looking for in the children was character, a brilliant little waddle, and the surprisingly tricky skill of tucking a newspaper under one arm (not easy at that size). We received loads of great options and expressive faces full of personality that we knew we could have fun with in post.







LBB> Why were Freddie Powell and Oli Beale the right directors to bring this idea to life? What did they bring to the table in terms of style, performance direction, or visual storytelling?



Ben> From our very first call with Freddie and Oli, we knew they would bring something special to the table. With a deep understanding of the agency world, they were true collaborators full of energy, packed with ideas, and keen to push every part of the production. Oli expertly shaped the comedy and dialogue, while Freddie brought it all to life on screen with ease. We knew we were in the best hands.

