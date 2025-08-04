Maynards Bassetts Sets the Juice Loose with Summer OOH Campaign

Maynards Bassetts and global creative agency of record VCCP is back with another playful installment of the long-standing, much-loved ‘Set the Juice Loose’ out of home campaign.

This next chapter continues to build on the award-winning brand campaign - which previously saw collectible figurines go up against delicious Wine Gums and Jelly Babies, winning awards at Campaign Big and Creative Circle. This year, VCCP is bringing back the juice through an evolution designed to rekindle the UK’s love of Maynards Bassetts.

Targeting both long-time fans and slightly younger 35-55 audience, the campaign re-energises Maynards Bassetts’ nostalgic charm by turning everyday kitchen utensils into the unexpected stars of the show.

The campaign was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear Studios, who commissioned photographer Franck Allais. This time round, ‘Corkscrew’, ‘Juicer’ and ‘Blender’ are the objects letting the juice loose, brought to life in a series of bold and playful posters, featuring kitchen utensils with character and just the right amount of wear.

The nationwide out-of-home campaign is supported by social and a content partnership with The Independent and BuzzFeed.

To drive awareness and conversation, the posters will be placed in impactful and high-reach locations, all led by Publicis Media UK.

Amy Lawson, senior brand manager at Mondelez said, “We are thrilled to share our latest evolution of ‘Set the Juice Loose’. With this campaign we are tapping into the playful, juicy nature of our products in a way that highlights our taste appeal and puts our delicious sweets front of mind in the moments that matter.”

​David Masterman, ECD at VCCP said, “The explosion of juice that happens in your mind when you see a Jelly Baby or a Wine Gum in these predicaments is juicier, and far more mouthwatering, than we could ever shoot.”

