senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Holmes & Marchant Follows Up Elmwood Merger with New China MD Hire

14/12/2021
401
Share
Media.Monks' Caroline So joins the newly enlarged agency to run its Shanghai studio

Hot on the heels of MSQ's acquisition of Elmwood and the subsequent merger of the agency with Holmes & Marchant, the international marketing group has hired Caroline So as Managing Director for H&M's Shanghai studio.

So has held client service strategy and management roles for advertising agencies for the past 19 years, most recently working for Media.Monks as VP of client engagement. She has extensive experience in Beauty and Spirits, working with clients like Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal and ABInBev.

By joining holmes&marchant, which merged with Elmwood last month, So will lead China’s activities for one of the world’s top-tier design agencies. Along with the agency's other Managing Directors in London, New York and Singapore, she will also build upon MSQ’s digital and tech capabilities, bringing greater insight and channel-specific expertise to meet the needs of today’s leading brands in Asia.

So said: “It is an exciting time for MSQ. I’m thrilled to be part of the leadership team at H&M, building MSQ’s multi-disciplinary offering beyond branding and design to create truly integrated creative solutions for marketers."

Paul Galesloot, CEO of Holmes & Marchant, says: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Caroline into our recently enlarged family. Digital technologies and drive for customer-centricity have completely transformed the FMCG industry, especially in China. By combining our strengths in brand design with data, digital and tech, we aim to help brands solve these challenges - and Caroline’s experience in digital, data-driven marketing, content and e-commerce will be aa real asset here."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from MSQ Partners
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from MSQ Partners
Get Sprung
Callaway Golf Europe
28/03/2025
A Face for Radio
Changing Faces
18/02/2025
Get Answers
Which?
23/05/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1