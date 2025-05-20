Holland & Barrett Appoints Lucky Generals as Creative Agency

​Holland & Barrett has appointed Lucky Generals as its lead creative agency, marking a bold new chapter in the brand’s transformation into a global wellness destination. The decision follows a competitive pitch process, with Lucky Generals selected to help shape an ambitious new brand platform.



With continued investment across stores, digital innovation, and international expansion, the UK’s leading health and wellness retailer is setting its sights on becoming a true wellness partner, focused on helping its customers add quality years to life.



In appointing Lucky Generals, they will work alongside H&B to help them craft a dynamic new creative direction that brings to life the company’s mission to offer holistic, accessible, and forward-thinking health solutions for every stage of life. Lucky Generals will collaborate closely with True Story, H&B’s long-standing ongoing brand partner.



Mark Singleton, CMO of Holland & Barrett, shared his excitement, “This is a significant moment for us. As we evolve to become the go-to name in wellness, we wanted a creative partner who could match our ambition. Lucky Generals impressed us with their emotive thinking and collaborative spirit. We can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us.”



​Shelley Smoller, CCO, and Damien Le Castrec, CSO at Lucky Generals, echoed the enthusiasm, “We’re incredibly excited to start working with such an ambitious name in the wellness sector. This marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, and we can’t wait to bring bold, fresh creativity to pioneer a global reset in health and wellness.”

The announcement comes as Holland & Barrett launches its first flagship H&B experience store on Cardiff’s Queen Street, a milestone in the company’s £70 million store transformation programme. The experience store also offers health checks and blood testing through its partnership with Randox to identify concerns like high cholesterol, and an in-store H&B&Me pod will help customers to learn their biological age and discover healthy habits to support their long-term health and wellbeing.

International expansion also continues to evolve, with Holland and Barrett brand presence in 21 countries, operating in over 300 H&B-owned and franchised stand-alone stores, stocked in more than 2,000 retailer locations and localised websites in 10 countries.

