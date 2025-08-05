Yorkshire Tea Corrects Own Billboards in 'Bloody Good' Campaign

Yorkshire Tea is taking its mission to champion 'proper' tea global. And the next stop is Australia. But there’s just one small problem: down under, 'proper' doesn’t quite mean what it does in Yorkshire.



While the brand uses 'proper' to mean doing things the right way, the Yorkshire way, in Australia, the word is more likely to conjure up visions of posh toffs, tradition and garden parties with the Queen. More Downton Abbey than Emmerdale Farm.



So, in its latest international push, Yorkshire Tea is launching an out-of-home and social campaign introducing Australians to Yorkshire Tea’s long-standing brand philosophy and redefining what 'proper' really means by correcting its own ads.

Posters for Yorkshire Tea will appear in high footfall areas in Sydney and Melbourne, featuring familiar Yorkshire Tea messaging such as 'Let’s have a proper brew'. However, Aussie slang translations for proper, such as 'Good As', 'Decent' and 'Bloody Good' will be sprayed over the word 'Proper' in classic graffiti style.

The idea is further brought to life in a hero social film that sees a local graffiti artist take to the streets, tagging the posters in a series of cheeky 'proper corrections' that show how Yorkshire Tea is embracing Aussie lingo while proudly sticking to its roots.

There will also be Yorkshire Tea sample packs handed out in Melbourne and Sydney at Westfield Bondi and Westfield Doncaster as well as radio across Melbourne and Sydney.



The campaign, led by Lucky Generals with production support from TBWA Sydney, is aimed at expanding Yorkshire Tea’s presence in the Australian market by building cultural relevance while staying true to its uncompromising values.

​Carly Murphy, senior brand and activation manager at Yorkshire Tea, said, “Properness is at the heart of everything we do. We know the word carries different connotations in Australia, so we wanted to have a bit of fun with that, while staying true to our tone and values. This campaign brings our message to life in a way that’s locally resonant and unmistakably Yorkshire.”



​Nick Bird and Lee Smith, creative directors at Lucky Generals, said, “Our bad for not spotting the misinterpretation of the word ’proper’. Thank goodness a few busy Aussie locals have managed to show us the error of our ways.”



The OOH campaign will roll out across major Australian cities, and the social film will be supported with targeted paid media and PR across both markets.

