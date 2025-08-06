senckađ
Robinsons Fruit Shoot Squash Pours Adventure into Every Serving

06/08/2025
6
Share
Colourful platform from Lucky Generals sees kids turn the everyday into an adventure

Everyone knows Fruit Shoot as the iconic fruity ready-to-drink juice loved by kids up and down the land. However, what they might not know is that it's now available in squash form - moving from on-the-go impulse buy to on-the-counter staple. Or, more importantly, that there are 30 servings of adventure in every bottle.

To help put the drink in kids' hands, joy into their play, and the bottle in parents’ shopping baskets, Lucky Generals has created a vibrant, colourful and fun brand platform and campaign showing that 'there is an adventure in every serving'. Media was handled by T&P.

From a spaceship to a jungle trek to a berry-fuelled mission to the moon, each flavour, 'Tropical Jungle' and 'Berry Galaxy', becomes a launchpad for imagination. The platform is brought to life through a series of vibrant animated films featuring everyday kids turned adventurers, blasting off from their breakfast tables or bottles in swirls of colour, creativity and juice.

Arthur shoots off from the kitchen and into outer space, discovering a deliciously fruity universe powered by squash while Frankie swings into a wild jungle adventure where every vine, beast and bounce begins with a splash of Tropical drink.

OOH across the country carries the same energy with hyper-local digital placements guiding thirsty explorers to the nearest Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Iceland, timed to the minute. Every screen, every panel, and every video is an invitation to play. The work is supported by a full digital and social rollout, including animated short stories that begin right on the bottle and journey into each child's world of adventures.

Clare Brosnan, the brand director at Robinsons Fruit Shoot, said, “Robinsons Fruit Shoot has always been about inspiring kids imagination and curiosity. Now, in our new squash format, it gives parents even more freedom and value - and kids even more opportunity to pour adventure into everything they do. We love how this campaign shows the epic scale of those everyday moments.”

Nick Bird and Lee Smith, creative directors added, “We all had a lot of fun re-channelling our four-year-old selves and coming up with these epic and crazy adventures.”

