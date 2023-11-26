Holey Moley Launches ‘A Fun Way To Test Friendships’ Campaign with Dentsu Creative





The three short videos, to run across digital OOH, online and social, show that whilst it may seem like harmless fun, a game of mini golf and the inherent bragging and banter that follow, can ultimately put your friendships to the test (but hey, at least you’ll have fun).



Oonagh Flanagan, ‘The CMO of Fun’, Funlab said: “Holey Moley has been a huge success story for Funlab. This campaign is about writing the next chapter for the brand, leveraging the updates we’ve made to the experience, including new venues and new menus. We love how the Dentsu Creative team has been able to develop an idea that is as fun as the experience of Holey Moley itself.

”The campaign is designed to demonstrate the fun people can have when connecting in physical environments, reminding people to switch off phones and connect in the real world and encouraging those with memories of Holey Moley, and the embarrassment of their over-competitive friends, to come back and see who will reign supreme in a new round of putting friendships to the test.”

Graham Alvarez-Jarratt, Strategy Partner, Dentsu Creative said: “A fun way to test friendships is an ode to the frivolity, and occasional friction, that happens at Holey Moley.It’s also, as we discovered, a way to test friendships at creative agencies. When the Dentsu Creative team went to Holey Moley for a round of golf, a certain creative (I won’t say who), started carrying on after an admittedly impressive display. This is one of those moments where the briefing became the content.”

The new campaign, directed by Matt Kamen has launched across digital OOH, online, and social.

It comes after Funlab extended its relationship with dentsu, appointing Dentsu Creative to its creative roster, and naming Carat as media partner, after a fruitful partnership with Merkle, dentsu’s CXM business.

“Our relationship with Merkle has helped support important results for our business. Merkle has been a key part of our digital transformation program and we are pleased to extend our relationship into the broader dentsu family,” said Flanagan.



“The trust and deep understanding we have built with Merkle over the past four years created the perfect opportunity to explore how else we could work with Merkle and the broader dentsu group.”

Merkle has also extended its relationship with Funlab, with its B2B offering tapped to help the fun provider connect with corporates and make Funlab the number one destination for corporate functions from team building activities through to Christmas parties.

Extending the Funlab relationship into Carat and Dentsu Creative delivers an integrated end-to-end solution for Funlab, bringing the power of CXM, media and creativity closer together to deliver never before results for Funlab.