Rob Harvey Becomes Dentsu ANZ CEO as Patricio De Matteis Steps Down

Dentsu today announces the appointment of Rob Harvey as Chief Executive Officer, dentsu ANZ. Rob joined dentsu Aotearoa in 2011 as Managing Director, Media and has been CEO of the New Zealand market since 2013.

After guiding the ANZ business through a period of significant change, Patricio De Matteis has decided to step down from his role as CEO, ANZ. Patricio joined the business at a pivotal time in 2023, following the consolidation of 26 brands into five core agency brands. During his time with the business he has helped lay important foundations for new growth verticals rooted in data, technology, AI and automation while driving greater integration across Australia and New Zealand. He leaves with dentsu’s best wishes.

Yoshiki Ishihara, Global Chief Strategy Officer & APAC Lead, dentsu said, “Rob’s appointment marks a deliberate and confident step forward for dentsu ANZ, reinforcing our commitment to our people, sharpening the value we deliver to clients and laying the groundwork for more meaningful, impactful outcomes. Rob is already deeply embedded in the business and brings a strong track record of building enduring client partnerships, leading with clarity and delivering results. His commercial acumen, deep client understanding and ability to unite teams across markets positions him well to lead ANZ into its next phase with discipline and ambition.

“This transition aligns to our Mid-Term Management Plan and focus on accelerating growth through Media++. I’d like to thank Patricio for his leadership and for establishing a strong strategic foundation across Australia and New Zealand, uniting capabilities and deepening our focus on future growth levers.”

Rob brings more than 25 years’ experience in media and marketing. During his time as CEO, dentsu Aotearoa, he transformed the business, successfully implementing an integrated ‘one dentsu’ model, delivering strong commercial outcomes and cultivating an award-winning culture known for collaboration, innovation and measurable client impact.

That recognition includes Supreme Winner at the HRNZ Awards as well as a current shortlist for New Zealand’s Best Place to Work. Additionally, the team have achieved notable recognition at local and international awards shows including Cannes Lions, Axis, Beacons, Effie’s, and Marketing awards and the most awarded agency and Best in Show at the 2024 IAB Digital Advertising Awards.

Rob serves as President of the Commercial Communications Council in New Zealand where he advocates for the industry to drive progress in areas like sustainability, inclusion and societal impact. He is also a Board Trustee of the Make-a-Wish Foundation Aotearoa.

Rob Harvey commented, "It’s been a privilege to lead dentsu Aotearoa for over a decade. This chapter has shaped me deeply, not only because of the results we’ve delivered together as a team, but the trust we've built with clients and the inclusive values-led culture we have fostered. As I step into the CEO role across ANZ, I see a powerful opportunity to build on the great work Patricio has done over the past 2.5

years, bringing the full strength of our network across Australia and New Zealand to accelerate how we create value for clients through more integrated, innovative and insight-driven solutions.

"I’ve spent the past year working more closely with our Australian teams, closely collaborating with Kirsty and Fiona, and have been energised by the ambition, talent and hunger to lead. This next chapter is about sharper focus, deeper collaboration and unlocking the potential that comes from truly operating as one. I’m excited to get started, and even more excited to do it alongside such outstanding people."

These changes are effective immediately. Rob will be based between Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney.

