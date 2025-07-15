Dustin Rideout Joins Arrivals + Departures as Chief Strategy Officer

Independent creative agency Arrivals + Departures has named Dustin Rideout as chief strategy officer in Toronto. Dustin joins the executive team to help shape the agency’s next chapter, applying his deep strategic expertise to the evolving challenges and opportunities facing today’s brands.



A proven strategic leader, Dustin arrives with nearly two decades of experience across both agency and brand environments. Most recently, he served as CSO and partner at The Hive, where he played a key role in elevating the agency’s profile through impactful, award-winning work for clients including Lactalis, OLG, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Endy, and EQ Bank. His career also includes CSO leadership roles at McCann, TBWA and Sid Lee, where he led transformation work for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including serving as the strategic architect behind the Toronto Raptors’ rebrand and the globally recognised 'We The North' platform.



“As we continue to build on the growth and momentum of the last few years, we knew it was time to double down on our strategic capabilities to serve the ambitions of modern marketers,” said Mike Bevacqua, partner and president at Arrivals + Departures. “Dustin brings a rare blend of brand acumen, cultural fluency, and strategic clarity. His arrival ensures our clients are equipped with the thinking and strategic firepower they need to lead in an evolving world.”



For Dustin, the decision to join A+D was as much about people as it was about potential.



“Arrivals + Departures has always stood out to me as an agency that marries craft with humility. The chance to join a talented and kind team - alongside owners like Mike who are deeply invested in the business and in doing things the right way - made this an easy decision. I’ve long admired Jeff MacEachern’s creative work, both at A+D and from his days at Taxi. Jeff is an exceptional talent and a collaborative partner, the kind of leader you want to build alongside.”



Dustin also expressed excitement about the agency’s diverse client roster.



“What really excites me is the breadth and diversity of the brands that A+D works with. From purpose-led organisations to ambitious growth brands, it’s a strategist’s dream to be able to engage across such a dynamic mix of categories.”



Dustin’s appointment is effective immediately. He will be based in Toronto.

