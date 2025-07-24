Canadian Musician STORRY Takes to the Stage at Waypoint Convenience

Independent advertising agency Arrivals + Departures helped Waypoint Convenience transform a local store in Stoney Creek Ontario (41 Upper Centennial Pkwy, Hamilton, ON L8J 2T6) into an intimate performance venue on June 4th, 2025 to showcase Canadian talent STORRY. Today, all the event footage specifically curated for this program called 'Snack Sessions' has been released through Waypoint’s social channels to commemorate this unique performance.



This project is supported by Waypoint Convenience, the Official Convenience Store of The JUNO Awards, as part of its commitment to Canadian music and culture. Waypoint’s first 'Snack Sessions' featured 2x JUNO Nominee and Canadian artist STORRY. Known for her powerful vocals and emotionally driven pop music, the artist showcased a range of distinctive sound, blending pop, soul and R&B to Waypoint customers. The JUNO Awards have endorsed this programme and will support its launch with email and social correspondence to their network.

“This initiative is a completely new way for Waypoint Convenience to show up in market pairing Canadian creativity with a local brand that often flies under the radar,” says Jeff MacEachern, chief creative officer at Arrivals + Departures. “It’s a perfect match: celebrating the artistry of this country through the lens of a neighbourhood convenience store that’s more connected to communities than most people realise.”

“Being connected to our communities has always been at the heart of everything we do at Waypoint.” says Amanda Simpson, convenience retail brand manager at Waypoint Convenience. “Waypoint is the Official Convenience Store of the JUNOs and has held a longstanding partnership with MusiCounts, the charitable arm of The JUNOS and Canada’s music education charity. From the moment A+D presented this idea, we loved it. We loved its celebration of Canadian artistry and being able to give STORRY a unique stage to perform on. With support and collaboration with the JUNOs this program is an exciting first step in a long-standing partnership together.”

"This partnership with Waypoint Convenience is a testament to our shared passion for celebrating Canadian music and bringing fans closer to the artists they love. We are incredibly proud about this special performance featuring STORRY and all that Waypoint has done to showcase great Canadian music." said Allan Reid, CARAS president and CEO.

