news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Heckler, Ad Council Host AWARD Judges Drinks

09/07/2025
The 2025 AWARD jurors came together ahead of judging the region's best creative work

Creative studio Heckler hosted the AWARD Awards Judges Drinks last week, welcoming top-tier creative minds to the Hollywood Hotel in Surry Hills for a night of connection and creative recognition.

Presented in partnership with the Ad Council, the evening brought together this year’s AWARD jurors for a well-earned breather before diving into the best work the region has to offer, with catering by Butter and a DJ set from Mitch Sloan setting the tone.

Among the attendees were Heckler co-founder and executive creative director Jamie Watson, who sits on the Design & Image Craft jury, and Dave Robertson, head of sound at Heckler Sound, who is serving as chair of the Sound jury.

“The calibre of work being judged this year is exceptional,” said Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Council Chair. “It’s a real testament to the strength of creative talent across the region and we’ve assembled a world-class line-up of jurors to match.”

Jamie added, “Heckler has always loved supporting the industry and creating opportunities for like-minded creative craftspeople to come together. Events like this are a great way to celebrate the work that moves our industry forward and the people behind it.”

The AWARD Awards finalists were announced in June, with winners to be revealed at This Way Up on Thursday, August 14th.


Image credit: Tim Kindler from DUALISM

