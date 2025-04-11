Guinness Takes to 50 States to Capture a Modern Portrait of America

A poignant new campaign for Guinness launches in the US, created with Uncommon New York. ‘A Lovely Day’ shares an important message of generosity, goodness and communion at a time when America couldn’t feel more divided.

With a gallery as big as America, Guinness and Uncommon have created a documentary portrait of communion over the world’s most popular stout - across all 50 states, in partnership with Magnum photography.

Joyce He, vice president, Guinness said, “From a group of ice skaters gliding across the wild lakes of Alaska, to a baseball team part of Tulsa’s sandlot society, to competitive dominoes players in FLorida, we met real people and witnessed real moments. All we did was bring the Guinness and let the cameras roll,” said Joyce He, vice president, Guinness. “It’s a refreshing reminder that we all thrive the most when coming together as communities. Because at its core, a lovely day isn’t just about what’s in your pint. It’s about the people around you, the moments shared and the passion points that bring us together.”





A Brief to Reintroduce Guinness to America

To defy expectations and make Americans feel Guinness like never before, Guinness and Uncommon New York found new purpose and meaning in an iconic line from the brand’s past: Lovely Day For A Guinness. As a distillation of the brand’s core belief in human goodness and the power of communion, 'Lovely Day for a Guinness' became more than just a line - Uncommon made it a lens through which Guinness would reintroduce itself to America by reintroducing Americans to a side of themselves they don’t often see.

Face to face, pint to pint, every state, every walk of life, the campaign shares one common understanding: when you’re with your people, it’s a lovely day.





A Powerful Campaign Capturing the Country Coming Together at a Time When America Needs it Most

'A Lovely Day' brings meaning to its mission in a deeply moving, cinematographic expression of the authentic, uplifting stories captured across the US.

Set to the iconic song Iron Sky by Paolo Nutini which captures the urgency and power of coming together, the anthemic film is witness to the authentic feat of capturing 50 real communities from all over the country. Every creed, every walk of life, all brought together over their rituals of communion.

In partnership with Magnum photography - archivists of the human experience in all its vulnerable beauty - Guinness and Uncommon set out on a journey across America, to capture the authentic poetry of lovely days: snapshots of Americans letting their shoulders down, looking up and seeing each other. Showing Guinness’s role in these moments of togetherness positioned it as more than a pint: a much needed ritual with which Americans from all 50 states can recognise their people and turn their focus towards each other.

The project also reimagines the role of traditional outdoor - not as ads, but as a chance for America to finally witness a side of itself rarely shown. The campaign includes 50 original executions - one for every state - each revealing the connection that is born through shared Guinness.





Billboards Across the Country. Coast to Coast

Sam Shepherd, chief creative officer at Uncommon New York said, “Guinness has always told brilliant stories through its advertising. Our New York studio was honoured to receive the brief of reintroducing this iconic brand to the US market. We knew we needed to tell a story as big as America itself - so we set out to capture real stories from real communities across all 50 states. Showing a powerful, modern narrative of togetherness at a time when America has never needed it more.”





