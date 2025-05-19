Freddie Powell Portrays an Honest Portrait of Enduring Love in 'Not Like Us'

​DROOL Productions proudly presents a different kind of love story. 'Not Like Us' is the brainchild of Freddie Powell, a film about a marriage after the longing, the aching and the passionate love has subsided - and the kids have long left home. It’s a snapshot of a couple who have lived through it all; eaten dinner together eighteen thousand times, fought and reconciled more times than they can count. They’ve seen the children leave and the grandchildren arrive.

Featuring leading actors Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey) and Diana Kent (The Missing, Silent Witness) we are introduced to Michael and Jane who seem to live an idyllic, retired lifestyle in the countryside. Jane, who loves to paint, regularly stares into the abyss of loneliness whilst simultaneously getting irritated by her husband's breathing; and long suffering Michael, still desperate to please despite his wobbly tits and airplane breath.

Director Freddie Powell said, “I wanted to shine a light on that space. That hilarious, dark, yet all too familiar dynamic of a long-lasting relationship. 'Not Like Us' is heavily based on interactions between my parents, who, I might add, even on seeing this film, are still oblivious to their peculiar ways.”

Robert Bathurst said, “The script for “Not Like Us” appealed because it shows an older couple’s co-dependence through insults. However waspish, sharp or cruel the mode of address, whatever the underlying frustrations of sharing your life with someone and the parallel tracks you take, this shows a partnership that is stronger than it might appear, underpinned not by dull pragmatism but an ethereal love expressed in put-downs.

Freddie Powell says he based it on his parents. We filmed it at his parents’ house, with his parents there. To their great credit they are still talking to him.”