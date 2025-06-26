Oli Beale’s Dark Comedy Explores Cancel Culture Revenge

First-time director Oli Beale officially premieres his debut short film, Good Luck Fuck Face. Marking a bold, humorous entrance into filmmaking, the project is produced by DROOL Productions and showcases Oli’s distinctive voice and vision behind the camera. Known for his award-winning work as an advertising creative, Oli brings a sharp, witty, irreverent tone to his first film signalling an exciting new chapter in his prestigious career.



Featuring actors Leila Farzad (Black Mirror, I Hate Suzie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) and Fiona Button (The Split, Industry), the dark comedy tells the story of two best friends who plot the ultimate act of revenge after discovering one of their famous husbands has been unfaithful. Their weapon? A single, reputation-shattering tweet crafted to cause maximum damage. It's an assassination attempt done with words rather than bullets. But things don’t quite go as expected.

Good Luck Fuck Face delivers a visually striking and emotionally charged story that sets the tone for future work from both Oli and DROOL Productions. Exciting times ahead!

Director, Oli Beale said, “I hate to admit it but I am quite a vengeful person. At least I am in my head. This is the story of somebody with way more balls than me actually acting out the kind of thing I think about at 4am when I can't sleep. She's my hero. She took control of a shitty situation. I don't think it will have left her feeling great though. Revenge never does.”

