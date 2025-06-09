Becel Launches Bold New Campaign Championing Heart-Healthy Living

Becel today announced the launch of its new campaign, 'The Start of Something Good', created by TBWA\NEBOKO. This bold and playful campaign positions something as simple as choosing Becel, which is naturally rich in omega-3 and good for the heart, as your daily spread could kick start a healthier lifestyle.

A playful campaign with an important mission

While the whole world is obsessed with all kinds of bizarre health trends, heart health is often forgotten and is actually the most important. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the number one cause of death globally, and the development of CVD can be prevented by addressing behavioural risk factors such as diet.

Unsaturated fats, including Omega 3 and 6 are proven to be key to heart health, helping to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels. However, a recent scientific study showed that - in most countries - people aren't consuming enough. Switching from butter to Becel is a simple and delicious way to increase intake of essential fats Omega 3 and 6 and it’s made from 100% natural ingredients.

Commitment to better choices

This simple choice forms the basis of Becel’s new campaign. The ethos of 'The Start of Something Good' reinforces the brand’s mission: to help people make simple, achievable steps toward healthier habits.

“At Becel, we believe that wellness isn’t about big changes, it’s about small achievable steps,” said Alexis Berger, global head of brand Becel and ProActiv at Flora Food Group. “This campaign embodies that. Whether it’s choosing heart-healthy spreads or exploring new habits, we want to encourage people to take that first step, whatever that may look like for them. From a deliciously simple breakfast to the journey of habit hacking, this campaign resonates with today’s consumer, reminding them that small choices lead to big changes.”

“We set out to give this iconic brand-new relevance by tapping into everyone's obsession with health and wellness. We've been lucky to work with incredible partners who brought theatre and drama to capture the overwhelming abundance of options out there." commented Joris Philippart, executive creative director.

Thomas van der Helm, head of account said, “This campaign grew from a true partnership with Becel, built on trust and shared ambition. We wanted to create a campaign that is disruptive for the category and stands out, to make a real impact.

"We’re proud to have brought the strengths of FEED and MAKE, our internal social and production powerhouses—into the mix, to bring the work to life across every touchpoint."

The campaign will go live on 9th June and be supported by a 360-campaign including TV, social media, influencer collaborations, retail experiences, online video, and out-of-home placements, all developed in a streamline efficient production approach.

