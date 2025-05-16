FCB NY Takes Best of Show and Agency of the Year at One Show 2025

​FCB New York capped off a stellar year at The One Show 2025, winning Best of Show for Spotify 'Spreadbeats' and being named Agency of the Year.



FCB New York topped the world with 35 Gold Pencils, including 28 for 'Spreadbeats'. The work also won Best of Disciplines in Branded Entertainment, Creative Use of Data, Direct Marketing, and Moving Image Craft & Production, along with 10 Silver, five Bronze, and 10 Merits.



Top honourees in The One Show 2025, based upon cumulative scores for all awards won across all disciplines, are as follows:



Agency of the Year — FCB New York

Independent Agency of the Year — Klick Health Toronto

Brand-Side Agency of the Year — Apple Cupertino

Design Firm of the Year — W Conran Design Boulogne-Billancourt

Network of the Year — FCB Global

Independent Network of the Year — Serviceplan Group

Creative Holding Company of the Year — Interpublic Group

Production Company of the Year — Bro Cinema Lisbon

Music & Sound Company of the Year — DaHouse Audio Los Angeles

Client of the Year — AB InBev

Non-Profit Client of the Year — Change the Ref

Brand of the Year — Spotify

This year represents the inaugural One Show AI Pioneer awards, recognising the agency, brand, and individual who are most effectively pushing the boundaries of AI and creativity. Winners this year are:

Creative AI Pioneer: Leilanni Todd, a New York–based creative director working at the forefront of Generative AI and 3D media

Agency AI Pioneer: Monks, for Monks.Flow

Brand AI Pioneer: The Coca-Cola Company

The One Show 2025 Best of Discipline winners are as follows.

Brand-Side/In-House: The Kitchen North America Toronto with Cashmere Los Angeles “Heinz Mustard X Mustard” for Kraft Heinz Mustard

Branded Entertainment: FCB New York “Spreadbeats” for Spotify

Creative Effectiveness: Ogilvy PR New York “Michael CeraVe” for CeraVe

Creative Use of Data: FCB New York “Spreadbeats” for Spotify

Creative Use of Technology: FCB New York “Lap of Legends” for AB InBev - Michelob ULTRA

Cultural Driver: LePub Milan with Publicis Dublin “Pub Museums” for Heineken

Design: Dentsu Tokyo with Shoei Tokyo and Soda! Communications Tokyo “Move Forward” for The Hokkoku Shimbun/Kanazawa High School Sumo Tournament

Direct Marketing: FCB New York “Spreadbeats” for Spotify

Experiential & Immersive: Apple Cupertino with TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles “Introducing Immersive Video on Apple Vision Pro” for Apple

Film & Video: VML Mexico Mexico City with Landia Mexico Mexico City “This is not a game” for Telefonica Movistar

Gaming: McCann London “The Everyday Tactician” for Microsoft / XBOX

Health & Wellness: Circus Grey Peru Lima with Apoyo Comunicación Peru Lima, LLYC Lima and DINAMO Lima “Sightwalks” for UNACEM - Cemento Sol

Integrated/Omnichannel: Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco “Other Hand” for Cheetos

Interactive, Online & Mobile: LePub São Paulo “The Heaviest Jersey” for New Balance

IP & Product Design: Ogilvy Singapore “Transition Body Lotion” for Vaseline

Moving Image Craft & Production: FCB New York “Spreadbeats” for Spotify

Music & Sound Craft: TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo with Robot Communications Tokyo “No Smiles” for McDonald’s Japan

Out of Home: DAVID Madrid with FAR Media Madrid and Deseif Films Madrid “Meet Marina Prieto” for JCDecaux

Pharma: Klick Health Toronto “Voice 2 Diabetes” for KVI Brave Fund

Print & Promotional: Serviceplan Germany Munich “Price Packs” for Penny

Public Relations: McCann London “The Everyday Tactician” for Microsoft / XBOX

Radio & Audio-First: Area 23 New York with Bro Cinema Lisbon, Sonido Lisbon and Ars Thanea Warsaw “Magnetic Stories” for Siemens Healthineers

Social Media: VML Kansas City with Ketchum Chicago “Wendy's Enters The Chat” for The Wendy's Company

The One Show 2025 Best of Non-Profit went to IMPACT BBDO Dubai for “Child Wedding Cards” on behalf of UN Women.

The One Show 2025 Special Awards



The One Show 2025 CMO Pencil, honouring the marketer behind the world’s single most impactful idea on a brand’s business, was awarded to Dave Frauenfelder, VP Brand, MarCom & Sponsorships at KPN for “A Piece of Me”. The work was created by Dentsu Creative Amsterdam with Amp.Amsterdam, The Sonic Branding Company Amsterdam, HPB Het PR Bureau Amsterdam, and Wefilm Creative Agency Amsterdam.



The One Show 2025Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years, went to FCB New York and AB InBev - Michelob ULTRA.



Three entries received The One Show2025Fusion Pencil, the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates DEI principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it:



- Droga5 São Paulo “The Princess and The Crown” for Unilever - Seda (Sunsilk)

- Oberland New York with Office of Development & Design New York “So Many Dicks” for e.l.f. Beauty

- Serviceplan Germany Munich “Rainbow Wool” for Schäferei Stücke

The One Show2025Green Pencil, recognising the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year, was awarded to OgilvyColombia Bogotá for “Filter Caps” on behalf of Filsa.

The One Show 2025 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Pencil, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and non-profit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands for work that betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all, went to:



- 36 Months Sydney with Finch Sydney and Supermassive Sydney for its own “36 Months”

- Edelman London “The Move to -15” for DP World

- AKQA Amsterdam with Amp.Amsterdam, The Sonic Branding Company Amsterdam and Thematic San Francisco “Pink Chip” for DEGIRO and UN Women NL

A showcase of all One Show 2025 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed here, and a dynamic online list of the winners can be viewed here.

A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025. This year’s esteemed One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits.



Host of this year One Show 2025 ceremony is comedian and actor Leslie Jones, a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee known for her standup, film work, and time as a cast member and writer on “Saturday Night Live”.



The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on May 19th, 2025.



Now in its 16th year, Creative Week is a premier annual gathering for the advertising and design industries to come together and celebrate the creative excellence showcased in four of the club’s leading global awards shows, and discuss the latest creative trends and issues.



In addition to The One Show 2025 awards ceremony, Creative Week 2025 included the Young Ones Student Awards ceremony, Type Directors Club TDC71 Best of Discipline winners and exhibition, ADC 104th Annual Awards ceremony, exclusive Executive AI Creative Summit, and the first-ever Creative Week AI Creative Challenge.



The One Club for Creativity – home of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) awards, ONE Asia Creative Awards, Type Directors Club and competition, TDC Ascenders, Young Guns, Young Ones Student Awards, Next Creative Leaders, ONE School, ONE Creator Lab, Where Are All The Black People conference and career fair, Portfolio Night, Creative Week, and more – is the world’s foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community. Revenue generated from entries to its global awards shows goes back into the industry to fund programming under the organisation’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality, and Creative Development.