Type Directors Club Announces Leadership Transition

As part of the succession plan at the Type Directors Club, the organisation revealed the transition of Carol Wahler, who for more than four decades served as the driving force behind the global club, to the role of executive director emeritus.



Artist, designer, and educator Joe Newton has been named to the position of TDC executive director.



Established in 1946 and part of The One Club for Creativity since 2020, TDC is the world’s leading typography organisation. The group exists to serve the global type community, and celebrates and amplifies the power of typography through its prestigious annual TDC competition and other programming during the year.



Carol is widely recognised for successfully building a sense of community within the profession, and her unwavering passion for helping typographers and designers at all levels.



She has been responsible for managing all TDC awards, membership, scholarships, traveling exhibitions, production of the renowned TDC Annual, and other programming. In her new role as executive director emeritus, Carol will transition to a part-time role through the end of the year before pursuing other opportunities.



“I have been very fortunate to meet and develop relationships with many of the leading giants in both the typography and design communities. Today, I can count many of the current leaders among my friends and advocates,” said Carol. “To all past and present, it has been an amazing journey. As many of you know, I have a lot of stories to tell, and my door is always open. Remember, Type is everywhere, and if you open your eyes, a world opens up!”



“Carol has been the beating heart of the TDC for over 40 years,” said Chris Sergio, SVP, creative director at Macmillan Publishing, and TDC president. “You can see her positive impact across every aspect of the TDC’s work and mission: from the salons and conferences that Carol helped to organise, to the numerous scholarships that she helped launch and find sponsors for over a span of four decades.”



Most importantly, Sergio added, her legacy is embodied by the many thousands of designers and students whose work she championed, whose careers she helped to grow, and who have been inspired by her example. “Carol Wahler’s contribution to the type and design community through her work at TDC is felt globally and can not be overstated,” he said.



Stepping into the executive director role is noted artist, designer, and educator Joe Newton, who will work closely with the TDC Advisory Board to steer the direction of the organisation.



He will oversee all TDC competitions and programming, including the upcoming global TDC72 awards competition, 2025 TDC Ascenders honouring type designers and typographers age 35 and under, annual Type Drives Culture conference, and more.



“Carol has been central to TDC’s evolution from the old-school, male-dominated era of the design industry into something truly global, diverse, and forward-thinking,” said Joe, who served for seven years on the club’s Advisory Board. “It’s such an honour to have the opportunity to carry on the Club’s traditions of education, community, and gate-free sharing of knowledge.”



He added that TDC has always strived to celebrate the best of this work while sharing knowledge and support with the world’s current and aspiring practitioners. “I want everyone to experience the same openness and growth the Club has afforded me over the years,” he said.



A font-obsessed designer and illustrator, Joe cut his design teeth during Seattle’s grunge rock era, creating posters, videos, album art, and merch for his band Gas Huffer. Joe has led creative teams at cult Seattle weekly The Stranger, Rolling Stone, Veer.com (as head of type), and partnered with design icon and The One Club Board member Gail Anderson to form Anderson Newton Design in New York.



Joe teaches typography and book production at the School of Visual Arts in New York, and recently published his first book, “Savage Love from A to Z”, collaborating with nationally syndicated sex and relationship advice guru Dan Savage. For over 20 years, his illustrations have appeared weekly alongside the popular “Savage Love” column in The Stranger and many other publications.



He has worked as an illustrator with publications such as The New York Times, Vibe, and Nickelodeon magazine, as well as clients including Sony Music and Publicis.



Joe's artworks have been honoured by American Illustration, Communications Arts, and Print magazine. The Society of Publication Designers and the Society of Illustrators have awarded his design work and art direction. He is also an avid musician and DJ who has toured internationally.