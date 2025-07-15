Art Directors Club of Europe Announces ADCE Creative Week 2025

The Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) festival returns this year with a reimagined format and a new name: ADCE Creative Week 2025.



Taking place from 19-21st November 2025 at DHub Barcelona and modelled after The One Club’s successful annual Creative Week in New York, the festival promises a dynamic, future-focused programme that transforms the city into the epicentre of European creativity.



While the mission - to unite Europe’s top creative minds for inspiration, collaboration, and exchange - remains the same, the new format broadens the scope, offering events tailored for every profile in the industry and tackling the most urgent issues shaping creative work today.



Early bird tickets will be available here on 22nd July.



New for ADCE Creative Week 2025



Jury Round Three Goes Public



For the first time ever, the final judging session of the ADCE Awards will be open to the public. Jury Presidents and their respective juries will gather to discuss and select the Special Awards and the prestigious Grand Prix, offering unprecedented insight into how top creatives evaluate Europe’s most outstanding work. (Note: Voting remains digital and confidential.)

Portfolio Review: New for Students



Open to design and advertising students across Europe, the Portfolio Review connects emerging talent with top creative directors and recruiters from leading agencies and brands. It’s an unmissable opportunity for real feedback, gain career advice, and potential job offers.

AI Takes Centre Stage



AI Creative Summit



Adapted from The One Club for Creativity’s acclaimed format, the summit brings agency founders, CCOs, and creative leaders together for honest dialogue on the real-world challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

Highlights include AI integration strategies that protect creative integrity, the emergence of new roles like AI specialists and prompt engineers, and the shift toward AI-powered agency models. In addition, the evolving role of creative directors, personalized client solutions at scale, and future-proofing agency culture through upskilling and experimentation will also be addressed.



This new format of AI events are designed to facilitate genuine, productive exchanges, combining keynote presentations, live Q&As, and open-floor discussions to explore the future of creativity in an AI-driven world.



AI Creative Challenge



Europe’s first live AI-driven creative competition, where participants respond in real-time to a surprise brief using AI tools. This high-energy, interactive event merges creativity and technology.

Celebration of European Creativity



ADCE Student Awards Gala



Now in its second edition, the Student Awards Gala wants to shine a spotlight on the next generation of European creatives. Student winners, agency representatives, educators, and families gather for a night of recognition, inspiration, and community.

ADCE Awards Gala & Party



The week culminates with the highly anticipated ADCE Awards Ceremony, where the winners of ADCE Awards 2025 will be revealed. Celebrating the very best of European creativity, the ceremony marks a fitting finale to a week dedicated to driving innovation in design and advertising. The gala will bring together top creatives, students, and industry professionals for the official closing of ADCE Creative Week for a night of recognition and connection.



Festival Programme Overview

Wednesday, 19th November



ADCE Awards Jury | Round 3 (Morning)

Portfolio Review (Afternoon)

ADCE Student Awards Gala (Evening)

Thursday, 20th November



AI Creative Summit (Morning & Afternoon)

AI Creative Challenge (Evening)

Friday, 21st November



AI Creative Summit (Morning)

ADCE Awards Gala (Evening)

For more information and tickets, please visit the ADCE website.



About the Art Directors Club of Europe



The Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE), a leading non-profit organisation based in Barcelona, unites 24 professional clubs and associations from 23 European countries. Founded in 1990, ADCE promotes excellence in graphic design and advertising creativity across Europe, representing over 7,000 professionals and showcasing top local works. Its current president is Alexander Schill, global chief creative officer of Serviceplan Group.



ADCE is part of The One Club for Creativity based in New York, home of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) awards, ONE Asia Awards, Type Directors Club and competition, TDC Ascenders, Young Guns, Young Ones Student Awards, Next Creative Leaders, ONE Screen Short Film Festival, and more – is the world’s foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community. Revenue generated from entries to its global awards shows goes back into the industry to fund programming under the organisation’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality, and Creative Development.