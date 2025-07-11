senckađ
Zara Home’s Summer Vision Comes to Life with Cinematic Trip to Mediterranean Coastline

11/07/2025
The intimate campaign film was crafted with Nest Productions and Animal, the directing duo of Romain Choay and Benjamin Grillon

Zara Home has teamed up with Nest Productions and Animal, the directing duo of Romain Choay and Benjamin Grillon, to create a new campaign film for its Summer Collection.

Filmed along a quiet stretch of Mediterranean coastline, the film captures those calm and intimate, everyday summer moments we all yearn for.

With Romain’s screenwriting sensibility shaping a subtle narrative and Benjamin’s refined eye guiding the visuals, the film unfolds with softness and precision. The result is a beautifully minimal composition that perfectly captures Zara Home’s vision for summer.

“This was our third project with Zara Home, and we wanted to really capture their effortless, elegant vibe through the French Riviera. Shooting on 35mm gave the film a nice textured, timeless fee. A kind of nod to the naturalistic and laid-back elegance the brand exudes,” said Animal.

