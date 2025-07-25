NM Talent's Boo George and Mik Allen Join Forces as Renegade

​NM has welcomed the launch of Renegade, a new directing duo consisting of acclaimed photographer/director Boo George and award-winning cinematographer Mik Allen.

Having built successful solo careers across stills and motion, Boo and Mik have finally made it official, joining forces under a shared love for timeless cinematic craft. Known for their strong visual sensibilities, Boo and Mik work together with ease, bringing a shared vision and understanding to every project. Their work favours nuance, mood, and precision over passing trends.

NM are proud to have Renegade as part of NM Talent, bringing together two long-time collaborators under one name.

NM executive producer, Anissa Payne said, “Boo and Mik have this effortless energy when they work together - it’s instinctive and, unspoken. As individual creatives they are incredible talents, but seeing them officially team up as Renegade brings this new driving force and I am excited to see what they will do as directing duo.”