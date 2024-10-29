Entropico Launches Interactive Horror Experience, "The Analog Horror Project"

Just in time for Halloween, Entropico, the award-winning LA and Sydney headquartered creative studio, has joined forces with YouTube to unveil a bone-chilling Yoodle video titled “The Analog Horror Project,” This innovative project, debuting for the 2024 spooky season, delves into the eerie world of Analog Horror, celebrating the creators who have revolutionized the genre on YouTube.





Analog Horror is more than just a genre—it’s a movement that has taken YouTube by storm. Views on videos with "analog horror" or "analogue horror" in the title have surged dramatically, increasing by over 100,000% since 2020. Similarly, uploads have seen a significant spike, growing from virtually none to dozens per day at their peak. These creators craft narrative experiences that play on the anxiety of the unknown, utilizing unsettling approximations of nostalgic media aesthetics to create a truly unique form of horror. Entropico’s latest Yoodle video encapsulates this essence, offering viewers a terrifying yet mesmerizing journey into the world of Analog Horror.





“The Analog Horror Project” follows the story of a YouTube creator, played by the talented Spencer Lackey, who embarks on a journey reviewing popular Analog Horror videos. However, the content begins to haunt him, unleashing a deep-seated evil. This concept pays homage to the innovative techniques used in many analog horror videos, blending nostalgic media aesthetics with modern digital storytelling.









One of the unique challenges of this project was balancing modern technology with a retro aesthetic. The production team utilized Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, and After Effects, along with a real VHS deck, to achieve the authentic Analog Horror feel. This blend of old and new technology is what gives the video its distinctive, unsettling vibe.





To further engage the horror community, YouTube and Entropico incorporated user-generated content (UGC) in innovative ways. Viewers will find hidden links within the video that lead to bespoke content submitted by top Analog Horror creators. This interactive element not only drives engagement but also deepens the immersive experience for viewers.





On bringing Analog Horror to life, senior creative producer Sele Leota from Entropico reveals, “After pitching the initial concept we were tasked with incorporating an element that would encourage social engagement. Back in the late 90s/early 2000s I used to be obsessed with Webpage Puzzles. It was a type of puzzle where there were clues and interactive elements hidden around a webpage and sometimes within the website’s source code, and often the solutions were hidden URLs that would advance the puzzle. Something like that felt right up the alley of this creator community and it prompted the idea of doing something similar where we would hide URLs to unlisted Analog Horror UGC on YouTube.”





Filmed on location in Los Angeles, the production team recreated a room similar to Spencer Lackey’s real-life setup. The set was not without its own spooky occurrences, with unexplained audio glitches and loose pictures appearing in the client monitor, adding an eerie authenticity to the shoot.





Spencer shared his excitement about the project, “Creating ‘The Analog Horror Project’ was an exhilarating journey. We pushed the boundaries of Analog Horror to bring something truly unique and terrifying to the YouTube community. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the hidden surprises we’ve embedded throughout the video.”



