Entropico Signs Viral Indie Filmmaker Mateo Mejia

Entropico, the award-winning global creative company, has signed Mateo Mejia, marking the Bogotá-born, Houston-raised creator and filmmaker’s first-ever signing to a creative and production house - a major career milestone for the rising talent celebrated for blending DIY realism, cinematic world-building, and AI experimentation.

With millions of viral views and a cult following for his experimental shorts, Mateo represents a new wave of hybrid creators and filmmakers redefining how stories are told.

Mateo has emerged as one of indie filmmaking’s most original voices. A self-taught talent, he first honed his craft by experimenting with whatever tools he had on hand, developing a style that feels both cinematic and handmade. His approach walks the line between documentary realism and fictional narrative, mixing analog and digital techniques.

Often described as creating “trailers for movies that don’t exist,” Mejia draws heavily from classic cinema and the language of movie trailers, condensing rich atmosphere and character into one- to two-minute pieces that hint at larger worlds and unseen storylines. In 2020, inspired by the surge of highlight edits from well-known films on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, he began crafting his own “trailers” for imagined films , a zero-budget playground for rapid storytelling that allowed him to refine his voice without committing years to a single project.

Viewers frequently ask, “Where can I watch the full version?” It’s a testament to how immersive his bite-sized stories feel. His work has since amassed millions of views, including an 8.1 million-view experimental reel and a digital book project that reached 5 million views.

Mateo's fearless, DIY ethos now fuels his signature style of walking the line between documentary realism, fictional narrative, and experimental mixed-media work. From iPhones, pocket cameras, and CRT monitors to high-end cinema rigs, he blends analog and digital, creating shorts that feel handcrafted yet cinematic.

“I like to make it feel like I’m a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none character from a 90s film,” Mateo says, citing his playful, self-aware narration style and love for handheld shots, natural light, and raw sound alongside carefully planned, well-lit scenes.

Mateo is also one of a small but growing group of creators and filmmakers pushing “generative video,” hybrid workflows that merge live-action performances with AI-enhanced sets and manipulated worlds. “I like to prove that independent creators can achieve professional-quality mixed media using accessible, off-the-shelf tools. AI isn’t replacing creativity, it’s enhancing it,” he says.

Mateo's ongoing 'Currently Stuck' series, a deeply personal episodic project exploring creative doubt and modern artistic tension, has earned a devoted following for its vulnerability and distinct voice.

A mixed-media short shot on a Blackmagic 6K, Mateo uses Midjourney, Kaiber, and MiniMax with which he combines footage he’s shot with surreal sequences of a suburban landscape melting.

“Creating timeless work that audiences will reference for years to come, alongside other talented artists, is the whole reason I got into this to begin with,” Mateo says.

“With Entropico, I’m excited for the chance to explore new ways to merge entertainment with the fast-paced evolution of technology.”

For Entropico, his signing represents a bold investment in the future of experimental filmmaking.

"Mateo embodies everything we look for in a director at Entropico -- restless creativity, a distinct point of view, and a fearless curiosity about where technology can take storytelling," said Joey Hunter, CCO at Entropico.

"He’s proof that you don’t need a massive studio system to create cultural impact. You need vision, taste, and the courage to experiment. We’re thrilled to be his first creative and production home, and can’t wait to see where his energy and hybrid filmmaking style take him."

Mateo's first representation with Entropico signals a pivotal leap for a filmmaker whose early career was built entirely outside traditional systems. Currently, Mateo is in production on a new short film that blends traditional cinematography with AI tools, including Veo 3, to craft an atmospheric narrative world that pushes his hybrid approach further than ever before.

