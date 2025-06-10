Enigma Taps Aldo Ferretto As Creative Director

Independent creative and media agency Enigma has appointed Aldo Ferretto as creative director and head of art, marking the reunion of an award-winning partnership with chief creative officer Simon Lee. This is Simon’s first creative appointment since taking on the role in March.

Aldo will lead the agency’s integrated design team and work closely with Simon, as well as CD Matt Ennis and senior creative Cam Brown.

Aldo brings nearly 20 years of experience in advertising and a strong background in design. Before joining Simon at The Hallway in 2019, he worked at leading creative agencies including LOLA MullenLowe, DDB Spain, Publicis Australia, Leo Burnett Buenos Aires, and Lowe & Partners Chile. His work has been recognized at every major international award show, including D&AD, Cannes Lions, One Show, New York Festivals, Clios, Eurobest, Andys and Spikes.

During their time at The Hallway, Ferretto and Lee produced work that contributed to the agency being named the second-best medium-sized agency in Australia (CB, 2024) and #3 Indie in the region (Cannes Report).

The pair created the internationally acclaimed ‘Boys Do Cry’ campaign, and, along with creative director Jess Thompson, created and launched the Binge brand and Suncorp Bank’s ‘Banking you can Feel Good About’ platform. Aldo was also the creative lead on the GWM automotive account – helping to make it the fastest growing auto brand in Australia.

After amassing close to 30 creative awards together, in 2024 they were part of the team that won Australia and New Zealand’s only Design Lion for “The Cardboard Cake” for Wholegreen Bakery.

Simon said, “When I joined Enigma, I committed to building a world class creative team, and Aldo’s appointment is a big step towards achieving that goal. In the 6 years that Aldo and I have already worked together, I’ve experienced first-hand the value that his exceptional eye for craft and unique conceptual vision brings to brands. I’m excited by what I know he will bring to Enigma’s stable of clients.”

Aldo added, “It’s incredibly exciting to be joining Enigma in this new chapter. The agency has an outstanding 33-year track record of delivering strong commercial results, backed by a truly integrated Creative and Media model. There’s a bold creative ambition here to produce world-class work for ambitious brands—and that really resonates with me. I’m especially looking forward to pushing the boundaries of art and design, and to building, alongside Lisa, Justin and Simon, a team that cares deeply and delivers exceptional, meaningful work.”

