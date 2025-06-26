England and Wales Cricket Board Names House 337 Lead Strategic and Creative Agency

​House 337 has been appointed as the lead strategic and creative agency for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. This exciting win builds on House 337’s ongoing partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), expanding their role from lead agency for The Hundred to now driving the creative strategy for one of cricket’s most anticipated events, which is being held in the UK.



House 337 will start by creating a brand campaign set to launch later this year including a film which will be broadcast globally, and an integrated campaign running in the UK. The campaign will promote the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as the 'unmissable' sporting event of the year and capitalise on the tournament being a moment in time to create long lasting change for women’s cricket.

The appointment followed a competitive pitch process, where House 337 stood out for its strategic thinking and strong creative capabilities. This win further solidifies House 337’s position as a key player in sports and culture marketing, following recent successes, including Everton F.C. and Royal Ballet & Opera partnerships.

Jen Vile, marketing director at ECB, said, "House 337’s ability to craft stories that connect with a wide array of audiences is exactly what we need for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Their vision for the campaign is fresh, engaging, and perfectly aligned with our goals to bring the excitement of women’s cricket to the forefront.”

​Matt Rhodes, chief strategy officer, House 337 commented, "We're incredibly excited to be working with the ECB on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The energy and passion around women’s sport are palpable, and we’re eager to help shape a campaign that reflects that. This is a fantastic opportunity to build on our work with The Hundred, take the momentum to a global scale, and help shape a progressive brand that champions the future of the game.”



House 337 have been working with the ECB since 2019 on the launch and all five seasons of The Hundred - including this summer. The competition has driven remarkable growth across diversity of attendees, across age and gender, family participation and revenue. Notably, in 2024, 23% of all tickets went to junior tickets, 45% of buyers were under the age of 45 and 30% were female. This continued success further deepens House 337’s relationship with the ECB.

