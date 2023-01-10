senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Elmwood Partners with RS Group on Its Global Brand Transformation

10/01/2023
185
Share
The partnership aims to develop a new brand story and identity system, marking a key milestone in the FTSE 100-listed company’s transformation journey

Global brand and design consultancy Elmwood has partnered with Industrial Product and Service Solutions provider RS Group to develop a compelling and purposeful new brand story and identity system, marking a key milestone in the FTSE 100-listed company’s transformation journey.

Elmwood’s role in this new partnership has been to create a bold new brand identity that would support and elevate the internal business ambition, helping to position RS as the first choice in the market for its customers, suppliers and employees.

Achieving this came with a wholesale review of the brand architecture. Seven previously independently operating businesses have been restructured and renamed, with a common thread, to represent the different propositions within the new RS Brand - moving from a more disconnected house of brands to a cohesive branded house. This has given the Group a simpler, more holistic story that can be easily understood, and that the brand will leverage to its advantage.

To communicate this, a refreshed, digital-first brand identity system was developed to better reflect the future-facing mindset of the business and set a new industry-leading standard for design. Built around a simple but infinitely flexible shape language, the new identity aims to emphasise the human creativity and imagination that’s so pivotal to unlocking innovation.

Commenting on the launch of the new identity system, Paul Waters, senior account director at Elmwood says: “RS combines human experience and ingenuity with engineering excellence to truly make amazing things happen and change the world. The new RS identity tells the brand story through a verbal and visual language that’s about shifting perspectives in a way that’s reflective of the transformation at the heart of the business.”

“It’s been a fantastic partnership and experience collaborating with Elmwood on this project”, says Jon White, CMO at RS Group. “The new RS brand identity that we’ve created has helped future-proof and unify the business. It stands us alone in our market as a brand that is technology and digitally enabled but with a human touch. Thank you to the Elmwood team for their strategy, creativity and support.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Elmwood
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Elmwood
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1