Elmwood New York Appoints Paul Collins as Executive Strategy and Innovation Lead

Global design consultancy Elmwood has appointed Paul Collins as executive director of strategy and innovation, in a role intended to elevate the agency’s reputation for powerful and provocative brand solutions anchored in tension.



Working from the company’s New York studio, Paul will draw on his experience as a strategist and marketing operator to reimagine how brand and design can enable meaningful and disruptive growth for the company’s expanding roster of worldwide clients. His “dreamer and troublemaker” tendencies bring spirit to Elmwood’s culture of imagination, and his unrelenting focus on “instigating more interesting and impactful work” will underpin future business growth for clients and intellectual property for the agency.

A self-confessed branding nerd, Paul “geeks out equally about innovation strategies, creative platforms, and typefaces.” If he weren’t a brand strategist, he’d “probably be a creative director. Trite but true.”

“Over the coming months, I’ll be developing new methodologies that power desire by putting tension and cultural charisma at the heart of brand and design solutions.”

“Elmwood will be particularly focused on categories experiencing what we call a ‘design deficit’, like healthcare.”

“For years, healthcare leaders have been creating more seamless, intuitive, and flexible experiences within the context of value-based care. But as care becomes more digital and decentralized, we’re reaching a point of diminishing returns. Leaders need to start asking themselves how they can make healthcare experiences not only easy and intuitive, but also deeply desirable? Because, in industries where habitual engagement are key, desire will be the underlying mechanism of behavioral change.”

Paul has built a well-rounded transformation toolkit in a career that has spanned brand consulting, design and innovation, marketing strategy, and operational leadership. His new position sees him return to Elmwood, having worked at the consultancy previously in the capacity of both Senior and Executive Director of Strategy. In between, Paul operated out of Los Angeles as SVP, Head of Brand & Marketing at the rapidly expanding wine and spirits startup, Bev. He began his career in strategy positions at creative consultancies Lippincott and Sterling Brands.

“It is wonderful to have Paul on-board as we look to challenge our product to ensure we are looking to the future in considering the role of design as a strategic business tool,” says Nulty White, Managing Director of Elmwood New York. “Paul has great experience in both consulting and leading the marketing charge for growing startups. It’s this experience we look to draw on to further drive value into our product, process, and ultimately the output that helps our clients exceed their goals. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Within this agenda, Paul will be also work closely with Meg Beckum, executive creative director of Elmwood New York, to stretch the commercial and cultural power of the company’s offerings – creating the foundation for market-shifting brand solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Meg says: “Paul’s disruptive thinking is the ultimate complement to Elmwood’s award-winning creative offering. Not only is he an exceptional and forward-thinking strategist, he’s also a driving force ready to transform businesses into cultures of innovation, imagination, and excellence. We are thrilled to welcome him back to our New York studio.”