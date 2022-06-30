Elmwood New York Appoints Jeanne Manuli and Natasha Young to Senior Team

Global design consultancy Elmwood, has announced two exciting appointments - Jeanne Manuli and Natasha Young - to its senior US team, bringing the proportion of women leading the company in both the US and globally to 75%.



Jeanne Manuli, Elmwood’s new executive strategy director in New York, is an award-winning hybrid strategist with over 25 years of experience - both internationally and in the US - across brand, digital design and communications. From both sides of the boardroom table, Jeanne has helped unlock business and brand potential across numerous industries.

Jeanne joins from international brand experience design and digital marketing agency, Huge, where she steered the global refresh of Android, for which she was honoured with a Clio award and The One Show Pencil. Her work on Android was also recognized by Brand New as one of the top 10 most notable rebrands of 2019.

Jeanne is renowned for challenging assumptions and championing strategic brand design engagements. This has helped her work with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Google, Goldman Sachs, De Beers, SABMiller and Centura Health. Her career has also seen her spend time working at Clear M&C Saatchi and Landor Associates, and she holds a BSc in Business Administration from Bucknell University.

Commenting on her new position at Elmwood, Jeanne Manuli says: “I’ve long been an admirer of Elmwood’s work and the consultancy’s unique ability to tap into consumer tensions to create meaningful and memorable brand ideas. I’m so excited to help bring the benefits of Elmwood’s approach to more of the world’s leading brands.”

Natasha Young has also become head of client partnerships at Elmwood New York. Natasha has been a senior account director at Elmwood for three years and has overseen and driven growth on accounts ranging from consumer health to food and beverages.

Prior to working at Elmwood, Natasha held positions at VSA Partners, Cramer Krasselt and Interbrand. She brings over 15 years of experience managing and leading integrated accounts and has partnered with top global brands including IBM, Fidelity, Alcon, GSK and Danone.

“I’m a strong believer that the foundation of great work is built on strong relationships, experience and trust, and this is what makes Elmwood so successful. I’m looking forward to building on this in my new role,” says Natasha.

“We’re so excited to welcome Jeanne and Natasha to our leadership team,” says Nulty White, managing director, US at Elmwood. “With their wealth of experience and knowledge across multiple sectors and disciplines, Jeanne and Natasha will play integral roles in helping Meg Beckum, executive creative director, and I to elevate Elmwood in the US market and drive the best value to our clients.”