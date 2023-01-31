Elmwood London Welcomes New Strategy Director and Client Partner

Global brand and design consultancy, Elmwood, has appointed a new strategy director and client partner for its UK studio, as the company looks to build on its success in FMCG and healthcare.

Christine Lewington, who joins Elmwood as strategy director, has extensive experience in FMCG, and has advised many of the world’s leading companies, including Unilever and Diageo. Christine started her career at global brand and design consultancy, The Brand Union (now Superunion), working her way up to become a senior brand consultant.

Later, Christine moved to brand design agency, Design Bridge, where she worked in brand strategy for over five years. More recently, Christine has been working as a freelance consultant for leading design agencies. She also obtained a Masters degree in psychology.

“Elmwood has built an impressive global reputation for its FMCG work,” said Christine Lewington. “I’m thrilled to be joining the company and looking forward to bringing my own expertise to help take its FMCG business to the next level. My role as strategy director will also encompass Elmwood’s substantial work with leading healthcare brands, an area I have long been passionate about and aspired to work in.”

Working closely with Christine, Elmwood has also appointed Gabrielle Sutherland as client partner for the UK studio. Gabrielle has almost 20 years of experience in consumer and retail healthcare, supported by a background in mainstream advertising and television audience research. Her key clients have included Haleon, Reckitt, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie and many more.

Gabrielle’s agency experience is also considerable, including with Digitas London (Publicis Groupe) where she worked on Voltaren, and Hive Health. She has also freelanced for many years both in the UK and in Australia.

“Consumer healthcare has been a passion throughout my career,” says Gabrielle Sutherland. "It’s an area that’s ripe for design-led innovation and I believe Elmwood has been leading the charge to create more inspiring and engaging brands in this space. I’m looking forward to utilising my experience in a new way and bringing my passion for healthcare to Elmwood.”