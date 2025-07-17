easyJet Holidays Turns Quirky Souvenirs into Dream Holiday Getaways

We’ve all been there: a loved one returns from holiday proudly bearing a souvenir that’s thoughtful... if a bit kitsch. Whether it’s a giant inflatable pineapple, a fridge magnet with questionable taste, or a quirky keepsake you’ll probably never use, souvenirs hold memories but don’t always spark joy.



This summer, easyJet holidays is shaking things up with ‘Souvenir Getaway’. A fun and fresh campaign, created by creative digital company Monks, giving travelers a chance to trade their quirkiest, funniest souvenirs for a chance to escape to one of Europe’s most-loved summer destinations. Hosted on its social media channels, easyJet holidays invites fans to share pictures of their most memorable souvenirs. The funniest, quirkiest, or most iconic souvenirs will win easyJet holidays credit to put towards a beach or city break package - upgrading their memories, one trip at a time.

Having kicked-off with a UK-wide scavenger hunt, easyJet holidays has hidden classic tourist souvenirs in surprising city locations in the last month. This phase gives holiday-makers the opportunity to share their own quirky souvenir stories on socials using #SouvenirGetaway2025 for a further chance to win easyJet holidays credit and redeem exclusive discount codes to make this summer even sweeter.

The campaign runs throughout July across easyJet holiday’s social media channels for their UK consumers.

