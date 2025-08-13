PUMA Kicks off Premier League with Biggest Goal of All Time

From Agüero’s last minute title-winning finish to Oliver Giroud’s scorpion kick, the most famous goals in the Premier League have been scored in a conventional net. But the joy of the beautiful game is that with a little imagination, anything can become an impromptu goal: ‘borrowed’ traffic cones, a couple of jumpers, a park bench. Even an iconic London landmark.



To mark the start of the Premier League 2025, official partner and sports giant PUMA has captured this spontaneous spirit in a supersized stunt and influencer campaign. ‘The Biggest Goal’, created by DUDE London, reimagines one of the city’s most famous monuments, Tower Bridge, as an installation for the biggest goal of all time.



Prolific football influencer Jelani was challenged by PUMA to find the perfect location for Aston Villa’s midfielder, Morgan Rogers, to score the biggest goal ever.

After much deliberation and location scouting, the matter was settled. The River Thames would be turned into an enormous, unconventional pitch and the spectacular Tower Bridge with its 61m-high, 240m-long bridge - when opened - would act as the biggest goalposts ever for the biggest goal ever.

On Monday 11th August, ahead of the first game of the premier league season on 15th August, PUMA debuted its new season Brilliance Ball ball by launching a giant inflatable 10.5 metre version of the ball created by production company HELO in the River Thames. Launched at the King George V lock by London City airport, the ball travelled eight miles down the river to Butler’s Wharf. There, Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers and football Jelani were ready and waiting to 'score' an iconic first goal of the season by 'driving' the ball through the goal-shaped silhouette of the opened Tower Bridge.



The activation follows and amplifies the message behind DUDE London’s previous ‘Have a Ball’ campaign, which aims to rekindle the joyful spirit of the game by empowering players to express themselves freely and bringing their most creative game to the pitch.

In celebration of their new partnership with the Premier League, PUMA also debuted their signature product, the new Brilliance ball.

Josele Angulo Rodríguez, Puma Teamhead Marketing Teamsport Licensed said, “The Biggest Goal activation embodies the spirit of our partnership with the Premier League - celebrating the beautiful game in a bold, unexpected way. By transforming an iconic London landmark into the world’s biggest goalpost, we’re putting PUMA’s Brilliance Ball at the heart of football culture and inviting fans everywhere to kick off the new season with us.”

​Joe Ribton, creative at DUDE added, “I played football outdoors as a kid wherever, whenever - graduating from a section of fence in the garden as our goal, to jumpers in the park, to a (very dented) car. Whenever you find yourself with a football, the same urge to create a goal and play returns. For the first time in 25 years, fans of the Premier League have a new ball to play with - what better way is there to celebrate than scoring in the most iconic goal we could possibly create”.