Drink with the Fishes and Cheers with the Carollers at Cellarbrations





Australian bottle shop Cellarbrations has launched a new brand campaign, focussing on the service and tailored knowledge that Cellarbrations’ retailers provide their customers.

Each 15 second spot introduces a colourful customer or customers looking for advice from the Cellarbrations retailer about what drop to take for an occasion or event, and the resulting recommendation or ‘good shout’.

The campaign has kicked off with a spot called ‘Footy Commentator’ running through the footy season and will follow up with further instalments throughout the year.

Supporting the brand activity, the campaign’s distinctive assets will be used across retail activity, in-store, catalogue, social and digital comms.

Josh Gaudry, GM marketing, Australian Liquor Marketers said “The Cellarbrations brand is grounded in knowledge and the joy in being able to recommend just the right drop for any occasion. Our campaign is deliberately simple in execution, focussing on joyful characters and consistent campaign codes.”

“We’re proud to launch the ‘Good Shout’ campaign for Cellarbrations. The retailers genuinely provide each and every customer with tailored advice, and our approach is to relentlessly execute this truth single-mindedly.” David Joubert, National ECD/Partner.



