senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Drink with the Fishes and Cheers with the Carollers at Cellarbrations

20/09/2022
206
Share
Dig is helping Cellarbrations shoppers find the right drop for any occasion


Australian bottle shop Cellarbrations has launched a new brand campaign, focussing on the service and tailored knowledge that Cellarbrations’ retailers provide their customers.

Each 15 second spot introduces a colourful customer or customers looking for advice from the Cellarbrations retailer about what drop to take for an occasion or event, and the resulting recommendation or ‘good shout’. 

The campaign has kicked off with a spot called ‘Footy Commentator’ running through the footy season and will follow up with further instalments throughout the year.

Supporting the brand activity, the campaign’s distinctive assets will be used across retail activity, in-store, catalogue, social and digital comms.

Josh Gaudry, GM marketing, Australian Liquor Marketers said “The Cellarbrations brand is grounded in knowledge and the joy in being able to recommend just the right drop for any occasion. Our campaign is deliberately simple in execution, focussing on joyful characters and consistent campaign codes.”

“We’re proud to launch the ‘Good Shout’ campaign for Cellarbrations. The retailers genuinely provide each and every customer with tailored advice, and our approach is to relentlessly execute this truth single-mindedly.” David Joubert, National ECD/Partner.


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Dig Agency
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Dig Agency
The Comfy Dance
a2 Milk Company
05/02/2025
Por qué schnitty
Australian Pork Limited
10/06/2024
Here’s Ramón Jamón
Australian Pork Limited
10/06/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1