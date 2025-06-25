DoorDash Delivers Creative Account To DDB Australia

DDB Australia has been awarded the creative account for DoorDash in the country.

The account was previously with The Monkeys -- now Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song -- who were appointed in July 2023, and oversaw campaigns including ‘Smash It, DoorDash It’.

Prior to The Monkeys, DoorDash worked with agencies including Howatson+Company and Cummins&Partners, with Haystac, part of BWM Dentsu, appointed for the brand’s September 2019 launch into the Australian market.

In 2023, Melbourne Social Co was named DoorDash's social media agency for Australia and New Zealand.

LBB has reached out to DoorDash. DDB Australia declined to comment.

DoorDash is one of the largest on-demand delivery platforms in the United States and is rapidly growing in Australia. In its native US, DoorDash has an internal creative studio, Superette.

In April, Andrew Little stepped down as CEO of DDB Group Australia and New Zealand after 25 years with the agency. He began his tenure as managing director of DDB Melbourne, and will remain with the company until August to support the leadership transition.

Priya Patel, formerly CEO of DDB New Zealand, was appointed as the new regional CEO, while Matty Burton, previously chief creative officer of DDB Group Aotearoa, assumed the role of chief creative officer for DDB Group AUNZ.

The agency is currently coming off the back of a big week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. DDB Group Melbourne's ‘DyslexicU’ campaign for Made By Dyslexia won a Bronze Lion. The campaign, fronted by Sir Richard Branson and made alongside partners like Open University, Virgin, Randstad Enterprise and YouGov, was also shortlisted in the Innovation category. For 2025, only 26 out of 229 entries made the Innovation shortlist.

DDB Group Sydney also received two Silvers and a Bronze Lion for its ‘Roobadge’, a device that fits over a Volkswagen’s front badge emitting a warning signal to kangaroo species of a vehicle’s approach.

Across the ditch, DDB Group Aotearoa picked up a Bronze Lion for ‘Worst Children's Library’, as well as four Lions for ‘Certified Toasters’.