Interbrand CEO Nathan Birch Exits After 8 Years

Nathan Birch has left branding consultancy Interbrand after eight years as CEO.

Interbrand Australia is part of DDB Group, but operates independently worldwide. Before his time in branding, he was director of innovation and transformation at Nine, a director at Deloitte Digital, and a director at Deloitte.

He founded Little Brave Ventures, and worked client-side at Orange for five years in the UK.

"After eight years of building brands and navigating the complex intricacies of this business, I've stepped away from being CEO of Interbrand," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Sometimes, even the deepest relationships need to recognise when the music has changed. But mostly, it just feels like time."



His exit coincides with a number of high-profile departures across DDB Group locally, including AUNZ CEO Andrew Little, New Zealand MD Nikki McKelvie, Australia head of HR Sarah Crabbe, and others.

Earlier this year, New Zealand leaders Priya Patel and Matty Burton were promoted to AUNZ CEO and CCO, respectively, following Andrew's departure.

Nathan added, "What a ride it's been. We've supported some of Australia and New Zealand's most interesting companies in creating, managing, and growing their brands. From Telstra, Westpac, Sydney Opera House, Foxtel, Coles, Xero, Sky NZ, BT Financial, AMP, Fed Square and Sydney Fish Market. Through to Next Sense, Crimestoppers, SBS, Rowing Australia and many, many in between.

"We've turned corporate identity into a competitive advantage. We've turned branding into a strategic asset. We've built a team that manages to be both commercially savvy and creatively fearless."

He thanked colleagues past and present including current Interbrand MD Amanda Szylo-Duncan, current Digitas and Balance CEO Davy Rennie, and R/GA chief design officer Ben Miles.

"You've made every impossible deadline, every challenging client conversation, and every late-night strategy session worth it. Working with minds like yours has been the real education.

"To the clients: Thank you for trusting us with your most precious asset—your reputation. The best partnerships feel less like vendor relationships and more like co-conspiracies."

He does not have plans for his next role, but said he is "rather enjoying the uncertainty. I'm open to short-term consulting and advisory work while I figure out whether my next act involves brands, boats, or something entirely unexpected.

"Sometimes the most interesting stories begin with 'I wonder what would happen if...'

"Here's to blank pages, new chapters, and the delicious discomfort of not knowing what comes next."