Dollar General Names iProspect Paid Media Agency of Record

Leading global digital-first media agency iProspect has been named paid media agency of record (AOR) for Dollar General and its media network, DGMN. The partnership marks a key integration of enterprise and retail media, unifying the company’s full tech stack while helping drive new customer growth.



“As a low-cost operator, we’re eager to leverage iProspect’s capabilities, unique insights and deep expertise in retail media to help drive greater efficiency across our media investments,” said Tony Rogers, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “With more than 20,000 stores in 48 states, our priority is helping our customers save time and money every day. We believe iProspect’s audience-led approach to media planning will support our goals while keeping our mission of Serving Others at the forefront.”



“At iProspect, we are focused on taking a holistic approach to media planning and identifying human-centric solutions for brands that drive accelerated growth,” said Liz Rutgersson, CEO of iProspect North America. "We are honoured to welcome Dollar General and the DG Media Network to the iProspect family and look forward to partnering to drive business outcomes with a connected flywheel strategy across enterprise and DGMN’s emerging business.”



This news follows other notable wins including eBay, Principal Financial Group, Mead Johnson, and OPTIVIA. The agency also jumped from #16 to #2 in their Comvergence ranking for new business in 2024. iProspect is known for its performance heritage and full funnel expertise, accelerating future-ready brands through relevant customer experiences. Through a relentless focus on human-centric solutions, iProspect has driven accelerated growth for iconic brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Albertsons, Cox, Hilton, and more.

