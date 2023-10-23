DFS Enters a Wonderful World of ‘Thingspiration’ with Dapper Goats and Recliners in Clouds

David Wilson’s new DFS spot through Pablo London makes sure you know there’s no place like home.

From a goat on a lake, to a recliner in the clouds, to a Battenberg cake filled with rooms, we see a rich variety of DFS sofas and beds that suit their owners’ ‘things’ to a tee.

David Wilson commented, “This was an extremely playful script. Vic and Will from Pablo were incredibly encouraging for this film to be as inventive as possible. This included incorporating a lot of illusions of scale: from rooms hidden inside Battenberg cakes, to a giant hand placing a sofa in our protagonist’s dream home.

"In this piece we see our main character pop up within the different scenes giving their opinion on whether that item of furniture suited them. It was really playful to incorporate a protagonist’s journey within the script in order to elevate it from a traditional montage.

"Untold Post Production were fantastic in collaborating with myself and the production team to stitch this all together, whilst Helen Gadjilova absolutely aced the production design; creating a plethora of dream homes.”